NDDC IS NOT A REGIONAL COMMISSION

Frank Eneawaji

Ogwuonuonu

The Niger Delta Development Commission was established by the Federal government of Nigeria to mitigate the effect of oil exploration and exploitation activities on the oil bearing communities or states. It is worthy to clarify that some of the NDDC states are not from south-south Geographical zone.

NDDC is about oil producing states, irrespective of the geographical location. South – south geographical zone is made up of six states namely; Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross-River, Delta, Edo and Rivers state. As it is today, there is no regional commission called south-south commission. Rather, what is well-known, is Niger Delta Development Commission to aid development in the oil-bearing states.

NDDC is a distinct interventionist agency of the federal government of Nigeria to daze down tension or agitation of the people of Niger Delta region. Agitation by the bearing community led to the establishment of Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, despite being scrapped by the present administration of president Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

For instance, Abia state is in South East region and it is part of NDDC, and it will benefit from South East commission established by the present federal government of Nigeria, to fast track development of south East Zone. So, Abia state would benefit from NDDC and South East Commission. Abia is an oil producing state in Nigeria.

In the same position, Imo state is a South East State and also an oil producing state; which automatically makes it a member of NDDC state. And would benefit from both commissions; and no doubt, because of being an oil producing state and by location, South East state. Automatically, by virtue of oil activities going on in the two Eastern states, they are members of Niger Delta Development Commission.

In the line of operation, Ondo state is in South West region and by virtue of being an oil producing state, is a member of NDDC. This no doubt, makes Ondo state a beneficiary of NDDC creation. There is no question to ask why Ondo should be member of NDDC? And Ondo state is a member of South-West Development Commission, because of its geographical location as a state in that region.

So, the argument that NDDC is regional commission is out of place. Thus, NDDC is not only for states in the Niger Delta. Another question is is there an established commission known as south-south development commission, that Rivers state, Akwa-Ibom, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Cross Rivers should benefit from? The answer is capital No! So NDDC is not a regional commission because it is not only for the six states that make up the south south.

Hence, there is need for the present federal government of Nigeria, to urgently address the inequality and disparity created already. This is because the six geographical zones have zonal commissions. The Federal Government should correct the equation. The misconception that NDDC is regional is not in order and is not correct.

As it is today, there is no South South Commission to help fast track development in the region. The political representatives from the South-South zone, should unite themselves and demand for South – South Development Commission as other zones have theirs.

The federal government should put modalities in place to establish south south development commission. The status quo should not be allowed to remain as it is now. Thank God, the daily quota of oil production has increased to about 2.5m barrel per day. And that is the reason why south south should also benefit from the increase of oil activities in Nigeria.

Observationally, every region is bracing up to gain from the oil revenue of the country. And South South Zone which seems to be the hub of oil and gas is lagging behind in terms of purposeful development. NDDC should embark on an aggressive development of the member states.

The federal government of Nigeria, should correct the negative believe that NDDC is a regional commission. Politicians of the zone should sheathe their swords of discrepancies and work together for the development of the zone. There should be a united front to convince the federal government to create or establish south-south development commission.

Therefore state of the south south zone in the Niger Delta Development Commission should be made to benefit like their counter parts from South East and South West in the NDDC.

Thus, NDDC goes beyond regional vision. And that is why the federal government should establish South South Development Commission to balance the equation of regional commission springing up in the country. ***