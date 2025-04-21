CHIEF IKENNA OKAFOR, A PHILANTHROPIST OF EXCELLENCE IN RIVERS STATE

Barivule B. Akpor

As at the time of putting pen to paper in this story the birth background of this wonderful man was not investigated hence this story will only thrill his efforts known to the writer.

Subsequent edition will actually elaborate his well define thought and maybe the reasons he decided to deal with public and affected their well being without thinking of what he may get out of his activities like others are doing especially the political class of Nigeria.

THE FIRST TO BE DISCUSSED IS THE FULL MEANING OF PHILANTHROPISM:

According to the dictionary interpretation, philanthropism is a synonym of philanthropy. This simply treat an act of an uncountable, benevolent and altruism with the intention of increasing the wellbeing of mankind.

The uncountable angle treats charitable giving. As public funding is reduced people depend increasing on private philanthropy.

In Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole where sports is expected to measure with it’s contemporary states world over to be able to cover up the long year huge and cry in the area of unemployment, sports development appears to be left in the hands of the political class where inviable quest of federal character, religious and ethnicity device have always kill the God send skills and talents.

Today Chief Ikenna Okafor has taken the bull by the horns in several areas of sporting sponsorship proclaiming who is ready should come forth to prove his or her meteor.

A man who has consistently keep Port Harcourt Club including the Python Golf Club busy yearly.

Wonder to talk about is that he do not handle specific sport sponsorship but several others like; Long Tennis, Golf, Swimming to mention but a few.

Another significant difference in his sponsorship has to do with regular increase in the fundings as well as trying to meet up even international standard especially in golfing where it appears to be his broad base.

This reporter who is more or less a regular Port Harcourt Club correspondence revealed that just last year (2024) Chief Ikenna Okafor sponsored an International standard golf tournament where people who participated came from all over the world.

This can only indicated that Chief Ikenna Okafor is one philanthropist too many to talk about in Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole.

You will recall that Rivers State and Nigeria sports development is indeed beginning for indigenous products who can always be ready to stand and compete favourably with other states or countries but the kill joy in achieving this fits has been lack of sporting activities sponsorship and this gentleman is seriously broken the yoke.

People are bound to ask questions especially the public sector sporting followers but then it is pertinent we firstly admire what is on ground currently.

I mean should those person or group of persons on the public sector want to query how many states sporting activities he has sponsored. One may proudly indicates that he has been seriously partners with so many states sporting programs that we are not privilege to mention here.

This weekend, I mean on Saturday the 29th March 2025, another milestone of swimming tournament that appears to cut across almost all facets of mankind age especially, better still caption “Cash Them Young” will kick, hole and heartily sponsored by the same unequal philanthropist.

This is yet another too many thinking of reducing laziness, kill joy and above all letting our youths understand that there is green light in the tunnel of development of not only Rivers State but Nigeria as a whole.

One thing all and sundry should understand is that it is only sports development that is capable to employ majority of the Youths another area is agriculture.

Therefore any government or individual who consistently look out for a better sporting development or agricultural development should be given eternal encomium.

This episode in it actual significant measure is rather asking federal, state, local government to try as much as their legs and resources can carry them to develop these two sectors and as well, individuals who is spurs to without any consideration encourage the two areas of our sector in other to inviability build a better Nigeria we can call a resourceful Nigeria.

In conclusion, this stuff will not forget to suggest to us that in whatever appointment, men and women who has passionate in a particular area should always be given their right of place. This is another way or manner to say that in every area of our endeavor preference should be given to job specialisation as a sure means of building Rivers State and Nigeria as an equal state of talents and skills capable to compete with it’s contemporaries in the community of states.***