OPUBO DAMINABO PASSES ON, AFTER SHARING MUCH KNOWLEDGE

Those who fondly remember “Point Counter Point,” a Radio Rivers 2 debate programme that aired from 1978 to 1998, and those familiar with “History Hour,” an interview and audience phone-in programme on Nigeria Info FM, gathered with history enthusiasts to pay their last respects to the esteemed author and historian, Mr. Amanyanabo Opubo Daminabo. He was laid to rest on Saturday, 12th October, 2024, during a ceremony attended by many.

Born on October 5, 1954, Amanyanabo was a pioneer in prosopography in Nigeria, which is the study of collective biographies. He became a household name through mass media, standing out as a walking encyclopedia who backed his arguments with impressive facts and dates that captivated listeners and readers alike.

He received his elementary education at Banham Memorial School, Port Harcourt, attended Stella Maris College, Port Harcourt, for secondary schooling, and pursued higher education at both the University of Port Harcourt and the University of Ibadan.

As a historian and freelance journalist, Daminabo authored numerous books covering themes from Nigeria’s first military coup to the Biafran War and the post-war era.

His most popular works include “Nigerian Merit Award: A Critique” (1988), “Nigeria’s Four Wisest Tribes” (1989), “The Second Coming of Obasanjo” (1999), “Ken Saro-Wiwa: His Life and Legacies” (2005), “Obasanjo’s Leadership and Africa’s Image” (2006), “The Story of Port Harcourt” (2013), “The Whole Duty of Man” (2014), and “The Nobility of the Nobel Prize” (2024).

According to his wife, Mrs. Ibiene Daminabo, a retired rlecturer, “Opubo participated in more than 250 radio discussions and debates and appeared more than 100 times on television”.

His contributions to committees that compiled names for national and state merit awards were invaluable, drawing from his extensive knowledge of the biographies of numerous individuals from various Nigerian tribes.

The Day of Tributes, held on Thursday, September 26, 2024, and the Service of Songs on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, featured profound speeches by authors and academics, including Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali, projected on a large screen from Abuja, Mr. Karibi T. George, who moderated the event, Professor Ibitamuno Amigo, Pastor Oye Gogo, Mr. Samuel Marshall, and Mr. Biobele DaWariboko.

Notable speeches were also given by Professor Atei Mark Okorobia, Mr. Kelvin Okere, and Opubo’s elder brother, Mr. Monima Daminabo, a former editor for several newspapers.

During the funeral in Buguma, his hometown, Pastor Adeyinka Adejumo of the Redeemed Christian Church of God delivered a sermon titled “The Inevitable Queue: Preparing for Eternity.”

Basing his message on Psalm 90:12, Ecclesiastes 3:2, Hebrews 9:27, and 1 Corinthians 15:50-58, he remarked, “We’re all standing in a queue, awaiting our turn to depart this world.”

Pastor Adejumo elaborated on “The Mortality’s Universal Queue,” citing the biblical verse, “A time to be born and a time to die.” He explained that irrespective of status or background, everyone will eventually face death, stating, “We’re all in this queue together.” He encouraged the audience to “Count Our Days,” referencing the well-known verse, “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.” He urged them to recognize the brevity of life and use their time wisely by prioritizing the search for God, living purposefully, and building lasting relationships.

He then stressed the inevitability of death, followed by judgment, and called for preparation through repentance, acceptance of Christ, living righteously, and storing treasures in heaven. Finally, he reassured the congregation of “Victory Over Death,” proclaiming, “O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?”

He concluded by inviting everyone to claim victory over death through Christ.***