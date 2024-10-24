SUSAN SEREKARA-NWIKHANA BAGS HONORARY AWARD

Meg Deborah Enobun

with additional reports by

Beauty David Nteugot

The University of Port Harcourt, in collaboration with the Center for Gender, Conflict, and Development Studies (CGCDS) and the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in Niger Delta (PIND), has conferred an honorary award on Susan Serekara-Nwikhana for her varied services to humanity.

The recognition took place during the 2nd International Conference on Gender, Environment, and Development at the Faculty of Law, University of Port Harcourt, on Wednesday 16th October, 2024.

“I am deeply humbled by this recognition,” said Susan Serekara-Nwikhana. “This award inspires me to further advocate for inclusivity and diversity in the media, empowering women to take their rightful place in society.”

Speaking at the occasion, Professor Heoma A. Nsirim- Worlu, who was the host of the conference, said, “Susan’s contributions embody the spirit of selfless service, and we’re proud to recognize her achievements. Her dedication to women’s empowerment is an example for future generations.”

Professor Nsirim-Worlu added, “Susan’s work aligns with our conference’s mission to promote gender equality and development. Her commitment to advancing women’s interests in the media is unparalleled.”

As Chairman of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter, Susan has consistently advanced the interests of women in the media and fostered a culture of inclusivity and diversity.

The Chief Host of the Occasion was Professor Owunari A. Georgewill, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, who was represented. The programme featured insightful talks by renowned speakers, Professor Patricia Donil and Professor Nenibarini Zabbey.

Distinguished personalities in attendance included Doctor Ini Adiakpan and Mr. Israel Ogbonna.***