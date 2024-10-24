WOMEN GROUP APPOINTS EZE GBAKAGBAKA AS GRAND PATRON

Eze Princewill

The National Council of Women Society (NCWS), , Rivers State / Obio /Akpor branch, has appointed the Eze Oha Evo lll of Evo kingdom , Nyerisi Eli Woji (Eze Woji XII), Chairman Supreme Council of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, HM Leslie Nyebuchi Eke (JP) ,Eze Gbakagbaka as its grand patron due to his philanthropic life.

Chiolu made this known when the group paid a courtesy call to the Eze at his palace in Woji Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area within the week.

She said the choice of the Woji Monarch was heaped on his wide range background in charity and welfarism works.

The NCWS President, also thanked the royal father for his immense support and commitment to the Organisation .

According to her, such was the virtue of a true father and pace setter

She further pointed out that the NGO was elated to have such a personality of impeccable character as its grand patron .

“The National Council of Women Society Rivers state Chapter has always had the unwavering support of our royal Father. He is a person of high intellectual capacity/character and a perfect example of a pace setter ” she said .

The group’s leader who went memory lane, revealed that the Mission – Vision statement of the Organisation and added that women flourish when there was provision for their Financial , Mental and Emotional well-being.

Part of their push, she said, was advocacy for total well-being of the Girl-Child and the general welfare of the less privileged in the society irrespective of their class.

The Eze oha III, however , expressed his gratitude to the Organisation for such a hearty honour.

” I thank them for work they are into and such a hearty recognition as their Grand Patron covering the Obio/Akpor LGA and State Level”, he said .

Eke stressed that the recognition was a testament of an age long life dedication to continuous service to humanity .

Meanwhile, he has charged them on the need to double their efforts in realising their goals and ensure that its objectives allign with that the government of the day.

” Commit yourselves to ensuring that your set goals , mission -vision statement is prioritized , realised and in line with the agenda of the present government under Governor Siminalayi Joseph Fubara” he said .

To buttress his call for government’s support by the governed, he said it was biblical and should be viewed as an obedience to God’s command for better comprehension.***