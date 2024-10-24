UNIPORT INDUCTS NEWLY QUALIFIED MEDICAL DOCTORS INTO THE MEDICAL & DENTAL COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

Samuel Marshall

with additional reports by

Beauty David Nteugot

Dr. Francis Chike Justice Francis, a young medical doctor, has been inducted into the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) following his successful graduation from university.

He was one of sixty-nine inductees at the 52nd Induction Ceremony for newly qualified medical doctors, hosted by the University of Port Harcourt’s College of Health Sciences. The ceremony took place at the Centre of Excellence, University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

The event, held on Wednesday, 16th October 2024, was attended by several prominent figures, including the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Owunari A. Georgewill, alongside various principal officers from the institution.

DIGNITARIES PRESENT

Noteworthy attendees included Dr Gloria Obiageri Chindah, the university Registrar; Dr Godspower W. Obah, the Acting Bursar; Dr Chinelo Okoroma, the Acting College Secretary; Prof. MacLean Akpa, Dean of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences; and Prof. Omitola, who represented Prof. Braimoh Omoigbersi, Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry.

Other notable attendees included Prof. O. K. Obunge, Interim Dean of the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, and Prof. Angela I. Frank-Briggs, Provost of the College of Health Sciences.

The ceremony also welcomed dignitaries, such as Prof. Hakeem Fawehinmi, Vice-Chancellor of Nigerian British University in Abia State, and Dr. Evans Bob Yellowe, a respected bone specialist and senior member of the medical community, who served as the special guest speaker, and Hon. Justice P. N.C. Agumagu. Parents of the inductees and community members from various backgrounds were also present.

The event was anchored by Dr. Sam Kpenu, the University Public Relations Officer, who made lively remarks as he introduced the speakers, who took turns to share their wisdom and experience.

SPEECHES

In his opening remarks, the Vice-Chancellor emphasized the importance of upholding ethical standards and serving with unwavering diligence and integrity. He stressed the urgent need for accessible healthcare in Nigeria, stating, “Nigeria needs you” and that the university places a high premium on excellence in every profession. He advised the graduates that success comes from “choosing to serve in roles directly impacting communities that need you most.” He encouraged them to “continue to embody the values you have learned here” and wished them all the best in making a positive impact in the world.

Prof. Angela I. Frank-Briggs, Provost of the College of Health Sciences, in her welcome address, stated that the day marked a significant milestone in the school’s history. She acknowledged the six long years spent in the programme by the inductees, which were extended due to lecturers’ strikes and other unforeseen circumstances. She highlighted the key component of the Physician’s Pledge, an ethical code that has guided the medical profession throughout history, which mandates that doctors “do not harm.” This oath obligates them to live exemplary personal and professional lives. She also noted that the government has increased the admission quota for medical schools by 100%.

Prof. Henry Arinze A. Ugboma, Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, represented by Dr. Nkoyo Ntuen, encouraged the young doctors to “never be afraid to ask for guidance” and to “listen to the stories of your patients,” while also informing the audience that the UNIPORT “A” Level School is presenting its first set of graduands.

Dr. Tamunokuro Diamond, Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association in Rivers State, urged the inductees to embrace nation-building as their duty, stating, “so that we can all be proud of it tomorrow.”

Dr. Evans Bob Yellowe encouraged the inductees, emphasizing the importance of effective communication. Being fluent in Yoruba, Ibo, and French, he urged the graduates to explain pathologies to their patients clearly, asserting that “there should be zero tolerance for quackery”. He urge inductees to be compassionate towards their patients.

THE PHYSICIAN’S PLEDGE

Professor Wariso administered the Physician’s Pledge to the inductees, who recited it collectively. This was succeeded by the Affirmation of Pledge. One by one, they moved onto the stage, placed their right hands on a Bible positioned on the table in front of the university officials, and affirmed the Pledge individually.

PRICE AWARDS

The best-graduating students from various departments were recognized and awarded prizes in acknowledgement of their exceptional performance.

DR C. J. FRANCIS GRATIFIED BY THE HONOUR

In an exclusive interview with Newswriter, inductee Dr. Francis Chike Justice Francis expressed gratitude to God for his achievement, which he attributed to years of hard work, dedication, and commitment. Quoting Napoleon Bonaparte, he said, “Victory belongs to the most persevering,” and added, “and I have persevered and won.”

Following the interview, Dr. Francis, his family, and his peers posed together for the camera to capture this memorable moment.***