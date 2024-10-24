SIMplified MOVEMENT, OBIO/AKPOR, LAUDS ISIGUZO’S DYNAMISM

Meg Deborah Enobun

Supporters of the SIMplified Movement in Obio/Akpor’s Ward 12 have been pouring encomiums on the energetic leadership demonstrated by Hon. Ezekwesiri Isiguzo, who heads the Movement in the Ward.

Reflecting on Isiguzo’s contributions, a member and stakeholder of Ward 12 SIMplified Movement Comrade Kingdom Ejekwu, while speaking to journalists narrated the leader’s pivotal role in the inception of the SIMplified Movement, outlining his accomplishments as a Ward motivator who diligently worked to establish the SIMplified family with community members, ultimately contributing to the development of the Ward.

He expressed admiration for Isiguzo’s resilience and dedication. Furthermore, he noted Isiguzo’s unification of the five chapters that comprise Ward 12, namely, Mgbu-Esilaru, Rumuomoi, Nkpolu, Rumuorosi, and Mgbu-Adu.

Continuing, he recalled the numerous meetings convened by Isiguzo aimed at fostering community advancement and encouraging collective support for Governor Sim Fubara. “These meetings were held consecutively at three different places”, he said.

Asked how the first meeting started, he said, “The first meeting was held on the 11th of January 2024 at Golden Avenue, Rumuomoi. The second meeting was held at Mgbu-Esilaru and the third at Nkpolu”.

Ejekwu further stated, “The strategic locations chosen for these meetings, such as Rumuomoi, Mgbu-Esilaru, Nkpolu, Rumuorosi and Mgbu-Adu demonstrated Isiguzo’s intention to engage with residents from different parts of the Ward and ensure inclusivity in the movement’s activities. By reaching out to diverse communities within Ward 12, Isiguzo has been able to build a network of support and collaboration that transcends geographical boundaries and fosters a sense of unity and common purpose among members”.

Ejekwu emphasized succinctly, “Isiguzo’s leadership within the SIMplified Movement has been characterized by his initiative to organize meetings. These meetings have served as platforms for discussions, planning, and decision-making processes that have ultimately strengthened the cohesion among Ward residents and members of the SIMplified Movement”.

Conclusively, he thanked Isiguzo for initiating the SIMplified Movement in Ward 12, Obio/Akpor, and expressed confidence in Isiguzo’s leadership.***