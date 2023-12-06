onye Princewill visits David Abraham Enefiong, Victim of explosion, calls him ‘a hero’.

Prince Tonye Princewill on Tuesday Dec. 5th visited David Abraham Enefiong, a young man who suffered a hand injury during the final ascension rites of HSM King Prof T.J.T Princewill, Amachree XI Amanyanabo of Kalabari Kingdom at Abonnema Wharf.

David 32, sustained a severe injury on his right hand when he tried to get rid of a cannon shot that landed on the speed boat during the funeral rites of the late monarch at the Abonnema Wharf.

Tonye Princewill during the visit at the Creek Hospital Port Harcourt, described the David as a hero who averted what would have led to an even more terrible incident. He said he was prepared to sacrifice himself to save many people. Tonye Princewill said in return his responsibility is to also make sacrifices to save the young man and also do his bit to make sure the victim can get back the use of his hand.

He assured the victim that already three parties including Alhaji Asari Dokubo, the Health Subcommittee and himself, Tonye Princewill have all offered to foot the medical bill.

In addition, The Port Harcourt medical team have connected with American Hospital in Dubai who are currently in Nigeria as part of a joint venture agreement with RivExcel. Both medical teams are in detailed discussion on how to carry out a possible prosthesis to augment the lost hand with an artificial one.