Humankind In Danger Of A 3rd World War With Global Destruction

Looking at happenings, today, we see the world edging closer to another global war. Conflicts of interest and political tensions between nations, economic sanctions and brutal efforts to end abuses of human rights, are all intensifying and escalating into a likely full-scale World war 3.

Various world territories are taking the initiative. Palestine and Israel have embroiled each other in a war that started on Saturday 7th October 2023, following intermittent conflicts since 1967. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24th February 2022, an upshot of clashes that started in February 2014. Syria underwent a revolution in 2011 that turned into a war ever since.

War between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), both, factions of the military government of Sudan, began on 15th April 2023. The United States’ bombing of Serbia in 1999, the Afghanistan invasion in 2001, and the Iraq invasion in 2003 are part of the increasing transnational outbursts of conflicts.

China is on the brink of war with Taiwan. There has been instability and military coups in the Sahel region of Africa, and months of riots in France, and insurrection in Ecuador and Sri Lanka. The longest ongoing civil war, the conflict in Myanmar, formerly Burma, between ethnic groups for self-determination, started since 1948, the year the country, gained independence from Britain.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a multinational war alliance, is also expanding in membership, and has come to consist of 31 countries, now – a development that has been provoking apprehension from different parts of the world.

There are several other growing alliances as well as divisions amongst the world’s nations. In the scenario, certain countries provide financial backing and even deploy soldiers to help particular warring regimes, political ideologies, economic interests, or religious groups.

Hence, in the recent outbreaks, numerous Western nations like America, Britain, Germany, France and Australia support Israel, while Arab and Muslim countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Syria, Iran and Iraq give consent to the Palestinian group Hamas. Also on the side of Hamas is the government of South Africa.

Likewise, in the Russo-Ukrainian war, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, Belarus, and others are with Russia, while America and much of Western Europe are arming Ukraine.

Nations are quickly increasing their military budgets. Some are becoming nuclear powers determined to prevent others from developing nuclear weapons.

Nuclear capability is becoming the ultimate deterrent to external attacks, driving nations to race for nuclear weapons to meet the situation.

But, in all these, we urge restraint, because, in a conceivable Third World War, nuclear bombs might effect an entire global destruction, worse than the Second World War’s atomic blasts that annihilated Hiroshima and Nagasaki.***