ISIGUZO CALLS FOR CALM IN THE AFTERMATH OF RIVERS LOCAL GOVT. ELECTION

Meg Deborah Enobun

A frontline politician and leader of Ward 12, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon. Ezekwesiri Isiguzo has called for calm in areas that have been engulfed in crisis following the swearing in of the local government chairmen and councillors elected on 5th October in Rivers State.

Isiguzo decried the violent activities of angry youths that hindered the commencement of duty of the elected chairmen and councillors in Ikwerre, Emohua and Obio/Akpor, emphasizing that politics among people of the same kindred should be devoid of the extremeties of bitterness and acrimony.

The SIMplified Movement champion made the call in a chat with journalists soonafter the outbreak of violence in the Ikwerre and Emohua local government secretariats while they were being burnt by angry youths.

He however commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for conducting the election with fairness, and expressed the hope that the new dispensation will usher in more human and infrastructural development for the Obio/Akpor Local Government in particular and Rivers State in general.

Finally, he congratulated the newly sworn-in chairman and councillors of Obio/Akpor, and tasked them to focus their expertise in governance towards only policies and projects that are people-oriented.

He also lauded the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for his transparent leadership and the peaceful conduct of the election on Saturday 5th October which enabled the people of Rivers State exercise their franchise.

“I wish to congratulate His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for his doggedness in the face of a Federal High Court ruling that tended to suspend the election. I thank him for taking proactive steps, giving Rivers State a new political structure. I pray that God continues to grant him divine support as he pilots the ship of State”, he said.

Speaking further, he thanked His Excellency for the renovation of the Psychiatric Hospital, Rumuigbo, and the award of contract for the building of a General Hospital also in Rumuigbo.

“I also wish to thank His Excellency for the renovation of the Psychiatric Hospital as well as the building of a new General Hospital in Rumuigbo which marks a new phase of development in Rumuigbo and Obio/Akpor”, he concluded.***