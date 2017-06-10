Insecurity: Fresh Crisis Looms In Ke, Abissa Communities…As Two persons Kidnapped

Tension mounts in Ke community in Degema Local Governmet Area and Abissa town in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State following the kidnap of one Godknows Erekosima and Daddy Sunday who are indigenes of Ke community.

Information reaching our newsroom revealed that Godknows Erekosima and Daddy Sunday were allegedly kidnapped by one Lolo Ibiba Agala who hails from Abissa community, Godfrey Amachree and other members of their notorious gang. According to what we gathered the ugly incident occurred on April, 22 2017, when Godknows Erekosima and Daddy Sunday were traveling in a boat on the sea to Ke town.

In a petition dated May 24, 2017, entitled “kidnap of Godknows Erekosima and Daddy Sunday by Lolo Ibiba Agala and Godfrey Amachree of Abissa town in Akuku-Toru Local Government and their gang of kidnappers and conduct likely to cause a breakdown of law and order,” sent to the Rivers Commissioner of Police and made available to our crime correspondent stated that after the abduction of the duo by Lolo Ibiba Agala and Godfrey Amachree, the notorious kidnappers demanded for ransom, which according to the petition, “the family members rallied round and paid the kidnappers”.

Mr. Omiete Omieteye who wrote the petition through his counsel, Nimijuaa Gillis Harry Esq sadly pointed out that, “to their amazement after collecting the ransom demanded, Lolo Ibiba Agala, Godfrey Amachree and their gang of kidnappers have refused to release their kidnapped victims uptil date and no further contact have been made with the family, nor have they heard from the victims to known if they are alive or dead”.

The petitioner also alleged that Lolo Ibiba Agala, Godfrey Amachree and their gang of kidnappers and sea pirates had also kidnapped six indigenes of Ke town within this period and collected ransom from them before releasing them, adding that “this has become a very great venture for Lolo Ibiba Agala and his cohorts.

The petition disclosed that after collecting the said ransom for the kidnap of Godknows Erekosima and Daddy Sunday without releasing them, some youths of Ke community approached the chiefs and leaders of Abissa community and demanded that they should call their son to order to release the kidnapped victims”.

The continuous abduction of Godknows Erekosima and Daddy Sunday by their captors is now given deep concern to the people of Ke town.

The petition reads in part “We were further informed that because of the kidnap of Godknows Erekosima and Daddy Sunday and the previous six persons kidnapped by Lolo Ibiba Agala and his cohorts, the entire Ke town and its indigenes now live in eminent fear and danger, considering the persistent kidnap and the likelihood of being kidnapped when traveling home along the new Calabar river by Lolo Ibiba Agala and his gang”.

The counsel Gillis Harry Esq. warned that the non-release of Godknows Erekosima and Daddy Sunday might lead to a breakdown of the existing peace between Ke and Abissa communities.

He, therefore called on the Rivers State Commissioner of Police to intervene and carry out a detailed investigation in order to bring the culprits to book.

The counsel further called on Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and relevant security agencies to wade into the situation to ensure the safety of the indigenes of Ke town and especially the release of the kidnapped victims in the hands of Lolo Ibiba Agala and his killer gang. ###