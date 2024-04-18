Our Policies are to Protect Rivers Interest – Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that all the policies and programmes of his Administration are tailored towards the protection of interest of Rivers people, especially the youths.

This, he said, is borne out of the importance his Administration attaches to youths’ development and empowerment as leaders of tomorrow.

Governor Fubara disclosed this when he received the youths of Emohua Local Government Area under the auspices of “Emohua Youths For SIM” on solidarity visit to Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday.

He noted that his Administration has put in place modalities that will boost the livelihoods and well-being of Rivers citizens, which youths of Emohua will also benefit when they materialize.

The Governor, who spoke through the Rivers State Head of Civil Service, Dr. George Nwaeke, pointed out that the recently awarded Elele-Omudiaga-Egbeda-Ubimini-Ikiri-Omoku Road, the ongoing Emohua-Kalabari Road, reinstatement of illegally sacked workers of Emohua Local Government Area and the approval for electrification of the area, are part of deliberate measures to open up the area to make life conducive and more meaningful for the people.

According to him, “Everything about the Governor is putting the interest of Rivers State first. He is looking at and taking action on those things that we need to do to restart the wheels of progress in Rivers State.

“There are many things the Governor has planned and is already doing that will boost the life and welfare of every citizen of Rivers State, but most importantly the youths.

“Growing up, I learnt that Egbeda is one of the biggest communities in the whole of Ikwerre, and it’s predominantly an agrarian community. They have food in Egbeda, they have food in Ubimini, they have food in Omudiaga and other natural resources. The whole world is tilting to agriculture, and this is the way to go.

“The Elele-Umudioga-Egbeda-Ubimini-Omoku road, when completed, will open up the area for real development. Your food and everything you produce there will now have value, they will no longer be thrown away. In all these, you the youths are going to be utmost beneficiaries,” he said.

He added, “Same will be applicable to the Emohua-Kalabari Road which will also, trigger development in the area, and you will be the greatest beneficiaries. When the LGA is also electrified, you will be having 24 or 20 hours of electricity, and those things the youths can do with electricity, you can stay at home and create wealth for yourself and children.

“All the totality of what the Governor is doing, when there are completed, or even as some are completed now, the youths are going to be utmost beneficiaries,” he noted.

While acknowledging that youths are the true leaders of tomorrow and any Government that fails to carry them along in the scheme of things is doomed to fail, the Governor assured them of his Administration’s commitment to always address issues concerning youths and ensure that they are part of his Government.

He commended the youths for toeing the path of truth by identifying with his Administration, urging them to sustain the tempo and shun evil, as his Government will ensure that the trend whereby politicians turn youths to beggars are over.

He said, “Youths are, indeed, the leaders of tomorrow. The time of youth is a very important time. It a time that your parents or whoever is your leader at that time have to make the greatest investment in you. And any Government that decides to only carry the elderly, chiefs align and abandon the youths is bound to fail,” he asserted.

“But I am happy that Governor Fubara has concentrated his energy on everything that will benefit the society, especially the youths.

“And based on these, I want to thank you for recognising what is good and calling it good, for shunning what is evil, for saying the Governor is standing for you.

“Let me tell you, you are on the right direction. Let me tell you again, Rivers State is the bride of Nigeria. The whole Nigeria is looking at what will happen here. As they look here and see you standing on the path of truth, this is a very important step that you have taken to right all the wrongs of the past, to make Rivers State stand on the tripod of justice, peace and security. That is what we are going to gain through the Governor, taking all the wise actions that he has already initiated.

“The projects the Governor is embarking on are meant to prepare nets for the youths to fish and put food on their table, hence you should continue to follow him.

“The SIMplified Movement brought upon by the Governor will ensure that Rivers youths stop the habit of going to bow down before politicians, pledging loyalty before they can eat,” he clarified.

Earlier, spokesman for the Emohua Youths for SIM, Comrade Ovamale O. Ovamale, had said that the visit by youths from the 14 political wards in Emohua Local Government Area was to thank the Governor for the award of the Elele-Omudiaga-Egbeda-Ubimini-Ikiri-Omoku road, the approval for electrification of the area and reinstatement of sacked workers of Emohua Local Government Council, which the youths were mostly affected.

According to him, “Siminalayi Fubara of recent has given Emohua Local Government road that links Elele to Omoku, which comprises over four communities in the local government.”

“Emohua Local Government has also been in darkness for eight years. No community in the local government that has light. But, of recent, because of the passion and love the Governor has for the people of Emohua, he has approved the electrification of the local government.

“Also, the illegal sack of Emohua Local Government workers, for which the youths were mostly affected and without the approval of the Local Government Service Commission, the Governor, in his compassionate nature, has reinstated them, and that is why we said we must come and thank His Excellency”, he noted.***