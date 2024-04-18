Fubara Restates Support to Tinubu…Commissions Ndoni PHC, Takes Swipe At LG Chairmen…Odili Endorses Gov as Rivers Political Leader

Governor Fubara also emphasised that his Administration was determined to build an egalitarian society where people can freely voice their opinions, be bold to criticise his Government constructively to further advance good governance.

The Governor insisted that nothing close to the use of plain clothe security officers to intimidate or harass the citizenry will be associated with his Administration.

Governor Fubara made the remark at the commissioning of the Comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centre in Ndoni Town, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State on Thursday.

This is even as the former Governor of the State, Dr Peter Odili has endorsed the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara as the political leader of the State.

Governor Fubara said, “But I thank God that whatever it is they think or imagined we are doing, we are happy we are touching lives. Everyone can attest to it. But one critical project, one specific aspect of it is the well-being of our people.

“We made a promise to Mr. President to support him, and we will continue to support him. How do we support him?

“It is to ensure that the welfare of our people is provided for. It is to ensure that our people, those in critical need, we make them happy in this harsh economic situation.

“If we cannot solve all the problems, at least, we will go as much as we can to mitigate those basic challenges. That is the only way to support Mr. President.”

The Comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centre was built and donated to the State Government by the PAMO Educational Foundation, with the former governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili, as its founder.

Drawing attention to what his Administration is doing in the healthcare delivery, Governor Fubara said he increased the quota of employment of personnel into the health sector to 1,000 persons.

The action, he noted, was because the 200 personnel he met on assumption of duty was grossly inadequate compared to the prevailing needs in the sector.

Governor Fubara also made reference to the deplorable condition of over 340 primary healthcare centres across the State when he assumed office, and explained that commendable rehabilitation work was ongoing to ensure the facilities function optimally.

To achieve the needed transformation and provision of quality healthcare services, Governor Fubara said the contractors that handled the reconstruction of the zonal hospitals have been invited and directed to return to site to complete the projects.

He stressed that the initiative was meant to bridge the yawning gap between the primary and tertiary healthcare services in the State.

The Governor said, “But I’m happy with what the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Board has said here today.

“On assumption of office, it was different from what we have recorded. We are giving hope to the people. We are not going to stop improving that sector every day, by the special grace of God.

“We’ve gone further to improve our healthcare services by promising our people not just promising, but ensuring that we’ll see it through, that all the zonal hospitals must be put back to function.

“We have invited all the contractors that were awarded those jobs. We have asked them to return back to site so that those facilities will function to provide quality services to our people.

“The Secretary mentioned about employment. When we came on board, the number I saw allocated to you was 200. But I’ve given you 1,000 medical doctors. That will tell you that we place importance on efficient healthcare services for our State.”

Governor Fubara acknowledged as ingenious the conviction of the PAMO Educational Foundation to undertake the construction of such health facility as a private citizen deploying personal resources to give back to society.

The Governor described the gesture as the best thing that has happened to the people, which is worthy of emulation, and urged members of the community to own the project by protecting it.

Governor Fubara took a swipe at those describing his Administration as clueless because it is not constructing roads to personal property or serving the interest of few individuals.

He insisted that he was elected to serve the general interest of Rivers people, improve their social status and make life comfortable for them.

The Governor also told local government chairmen pretending to be serving the people while worshipping the interest of one man, that they were digging a pit to bury their political career.

He particularly expressed surprise that Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government chairman was present at the event, and chastised him and some others for avoiding State Government functions.

In his speech, Dr Peter Odili said he was motivated to undertake the project because two years ago, when flood ravaged Ndoni Town, the health centre in the community was destroyed, leaving people within 50 kilometer radius without immediate healthcare services.

Dr Odili, who urged the Governor to continue in his trajectory of people-oriented projects execution, touching the lives of the people directly with his governance, declared that Governor Fubara is the political leader of the State, insisting that Rivers people will continue to stand with him.

Speaking on the project, the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Oreh, explained that the health facility that seats on the island of Ndoni in the political Ward 14, has 20-bed spaces, and will meet 80 percent healthcare needs of the people.

Dr Oreh said the health facility will offer such services like antenatal and postnatal services, deliveries, immunization, cervical screening, hypertension and issues of tuberculosis and other levels of health education services.

In his welcome address, Chairman of Rivers State Electoral Commission (RISEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd), said the day will be remembered and treasured in history that a man, Dr Peter Odili, a genius, with humanity impulse, had used his personal resources to build a state- of-the-art health facility with support from his wife, Justice Mary Odili.

Justice Enebeli said that the event demonstrated effective Public-Private Partnership to build and donate the facility by PAMO Educational Foundation, adding that the health centre will serve people in all the 18 villages in Ndoni Town.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board, Dr Kinikanwo Green, said the event aligns with the policy thrust of the Governor Fubara-led Administration that has committed so much resources and motivation to making the facilities in the health sector function optimally.

After commissioning the facility, Governor Fubara took a tour of the wards, laboratories and equipment, and also performed the official launch of the State Health Insurance Scheme at the centre.

Governor Fubara, while on his way to Ndoni Town, stopped over briefly in Elele Town at sighting the crowd of youths, women, men and traditional rulers, who had waited to receive him enroute Ndoni.

The Governor waved at them, walked up to the canopy sheltering the traditional rulers, paid his homage and received the kolanuts they offered him.

Political leaders like the Chairman of Ocabic Group, Eze Okey Okah; and former commissioner for information and communications, Barrister Emmanuel Okah; are among indigenes of Elele Town in Ikwerre Local Government Area who joined the jubilant crowd to receive the Governor.***

Jur Pope: Precious Ofurum’ll Get Deserved Honour, Gov Fubara

…As Nollywood Seeks Support For Bereaved Family

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured the State Chapter of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and Nollywood practitioners, that deserving honour will be given to Precious Chimaobi Ofurum, a Rivers indigene who was involved in the unfortunate Asaba boat mishap.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance when members of the organisation came to Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday to show solidarity to their late member, and to formally inform the Government of the unfortunate incident.

The Rivers State Governor, who was represented by the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr George Nwaeke, said it was their visit that has brought to the knowledge of Government that an indigene of the State was one of the victims.

Governor Fubara commended the Nollywood practitioners who have demonstrated enviable solidarity to one of their own, which suggested that the 26-year old Precious Chimaobi Ofurum was distinguished among them.

The Governor described the passing of Precious Chimaobi Ofurum in that ill-fated film shooting trip as unfortunate because he was already an exemplary Nigerian who has demonstrated the success any determined person can clinch while remaining in the country.

According to him, “The entire Rivers State extends our condolences to the family. No one can heal the wound better than God. We heard of the sad news, but honestly, I never knew Rivers person was involved. So, as I came and heard of the subject of this visit, I am devastated and the entire people of Rivers State are very sad.

“I want to tell his family, as sad as it is, you should still draw consolation from this: that your son died a hero. He was one of the heroes that Nigeria has ever produced.

“People of his age are leaving the shores of Nigeria but he was very proud of Nigeria, remained here to salvage the image of and calve a name for Nigeria. I am happy to say Precious Chimaobi Ofurum was our own ambassador in the comity of actors.”

Governor Fubara said his Administration is youth-friendly, and will never overlook what it will do for the bereaved family of a Rivers youth who utilised his talent productively.

“The Governor is a development-friendly leader. He is a youth like you. Our Governor is one that loves to make the State proud. He is happy when people from the State excel. He will always identify with them. So, even in death, I can assure you that the Governor will do honour to our departed son, Precious Chimaobi Ofurum.”

In his presentation, the Convener of the solidarity visit, Mr Eric Stevenson, said on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, some actors returning from a movie set, were involved in a boat mishap in Asaba, Delta State.

He lamented that Precious Chimaobi Ofurum, an indigene of Rivers State, was among those who died in the incident.

Mr. Stevenson explained that other states have reached out to claim their own and offered support to the families but regretted that none has come for Precious Chimaobi Ofurum.

He added that it was on the basis of this development that they decided to notify the State Government with the visit in order to bring comfort to the bereaved family.

He expressed satisfaction with the Governor’s response, and hoped that the State Government will do the needful very soon.***