Gov. Sim and the Political Landscape of Rivers

Frank Eneawaji Ogwuonuonu

The political atmosphere is charged. So many people are expecting the political rain to fall on the roofs of core politicians in Rivers State. In the political arena, some think that Gov. Sminalayi Fubara does not have the temerity and muscle to thread the political jungle. This is the opinion of those who thought that Gov. Sim is a beginner in politics of Rivers State and Nigeria.

Indeed, it was wildly and widely believed that Gov. SIminalayi Fubara has no political structure to orchestrate his political policies and programmes in Rivers State. Hence, doom awaits him in governance. Unfortunately, some residents quickly forgot the power and authority at the Governor’s disposal! This is erroneous and worrisome.

Today Gov. Siminalayi Fubara is on board the ship of leadership and he is the captain. And he is the number one citizen of Rivers State according to government and governance. The power and authority of implementation of policies and programmes are domiciled with him as the governor. This is because the executive arm of government is saddled with the responsibility of implementing or executing any programme and policy of government.

As it is now, Gov. Siminalayi Fubara is gaining momentum and assiduously influencing the people with his charismatic people’s oriented projects and policies. Gov. Sim is seriously building political structure to the amazement of his detractors in politics. Fortunately, the political landscape of Rivers state isundergoing evolutionary structure in tandem with the Gov. Siminalayi Fubara ideologies.

Inspite of the popularity of the Governor in the state, the opposition, APC has alleged that Gov. Sim is plotting to procure interim orders to declare the State House of Assembly illegal. According to puching.com, the state’s main opposition party said Gov. Fubara’s outburst on Wednesday while addressing members of the Nigerian Union of Local Govt employees in Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital, was drumming war and disrespect for President Bola Tinubu.

The state APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tony Okocha, disclosed this during a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday 4th April, 2024. Indeed, Gov. Fubara, while referring to his detractors in the political crisis in the state, had said, if you dare me ,I will surprise you”. Gov. Siminalayi Fubara also urged members of NULGE in the state to prepare and brace up, saying “The next phase is fire for fire”. In responding to the APC caretaker Chairman, TonyOkocha’s media briefing, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Joseph Johnson, said there was no truth in the claim of the Caretaker Chairman of APC, Rivers state.

Gradually, Gov. Siminalayi Fubara is displaying political and leadership acumen in Rivers state. The Governor was awarded with the coveted Silver Bird Peace Advocate of 2023 Award. The leadership of Governor Siminalayi Fubara is seen to be People oriented. This is because none politicians are observed to be ones spreading the news of good character of the Governor in public service in Rivers state. The quietness of Gov. Sim is wisdom simplified.

And this singular character has caused a lot of damage and confusion in thecamp of his detractors in politics of Rivers state. Gov. Sim, obviously is changing the political landscape and the way politics is played in the state. Ordinarily, the political tension in Rivers state today is unnecessary and unacceptable. It is disgusting and barbaric to see how political leaders who worked for Gov. Sim, are regrouping to bring him down. Meanwhile, SIM Movement is gaining momentum in all nooks and crannies of Rivers State.

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara is building his political philosophy on love for Rivers people. The political landscape in Rivers state should not be bastardised or partition, rather it should be united under Gov. Siminalayi Fubara’s administration. The love for Rivers state should be paramount irrespective of creed, political party and status in the society.

The Political brouhaba will not and cannot bring peace and development to Rivers State. The landscape of Rivers State is one. And again, it is too early and premature to be canvassing of who becomes Governor in 2027 in Rivers state. When other states in the federation are fighting for development. The polity is harsh and troublesome in the state. Every right thinking and good spirited Rivers citizen, should eschew any act capable of causing breakdown of law and order in Rivers state.

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara should be given maximum support to succeed as the governor. Rivers state is in dire need of rural and urban development. Peace and unity are needed for purposeful development to occur in Rivers.***