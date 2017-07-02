Ahead 2019: Senator Abe Picks Onyesoh As Running Mate…Tony Okocha Defects

Doubtlessly the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC is gearing toward hell. With the current crisis in the party, APC may not make any headway in 2019 general elections in Rivers State.

However, information reaching our political desk disclosed that Senator Magnus Abe might pick Allwell Onyesoh as his running mate in 2019 gubernatorial election in Rivers State.

The choice of Onyesoh as a running mate to Senator Abe is actually the crisis behind the Rivers APC. The leadership of the party under Chibuike Amaechi is not happy with the political marriage between Senator Abe and Onyesoh.

Sources hinted this weekly that Amaechi wanted Ogbonna Nwuke to deputize Senator Abe, this met a brick wall and is now causing division and fracas between the Federal Transport Minister and the Senator.

The political war between Amaechi and Abe has now led to the total disintegration of the party at the state level.

Recently Chibuike Amaechi sacked some leaders of the party which include: Barr. Nworgu Boms, Tony Okocha, Alwell Onyesoh amongst others.

Meanwhile, information had it that Chief Tony Okocha, a Chieftain of APC in Obio/Akpor LGA might move out of the party to join the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. If Okocha defects to the PDP, this might be the end of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Obio/Akpor LGA.

Meanwhile indication have emerged that the remaining fragment of the main opposition party in Rivers State, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has began the journey of its final extinction following the recent rows in the leadership of the party occasioned on the obvious fears of her serving lawmaker in the red chambers of the National Assembly, Magnus Abe gunning for the 2019 gubernatorial seat of the State.

The scenes playing out in the opposition APC has it that the sudden change in the leadership of the Local Government Areas of the party was nothing than the fears of the obvious fact that Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, who will be contesting the 2019 governorship election is having greater supporters in the party than those of his leader, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Supporters of Senator Abe who were at the echelon of the party in most of the LGA in Rivers State have been arbitrarily replaced by the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi penultimate week when he claimed to be celebrating his 52nd birth anniversary in Port Harcourt.

It was alleged that those relieved of their positions are supporters of Magnus Abe.

Reports from Magnus Abe camp had, however condemned the act of their leader but believed that it was internal crisis that could be resolved anytime.

In a related development, some members of the party say Senator Abe had played on Minister Amaechi’s intelligence when he (Abe) described the dethronement of his supporters as internal party crisis, positing that Senator Abe has perfected plans to ensure that APC conduct primaries in the Sate against what obtained in the 2015 election.

According to the members of the APC who spoke to our political correspondent, Abe would win such primaries when conducted because he has already won the heart and sympathy of the party members.

However, whatever it is, crisis are part of partisan democracy and could be resolved, and The Newswriter watches to feed you back.###