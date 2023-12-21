Enitonna High School Class 1983 (the Golden Class)  40th Anniversary and End of Year Celebrations

As part of activities to mark its 40th Anniversary, the 1983 Golden Class, of Enitonna High School (EHS) Port Harcourt supported their alma mater with a donation of 60 classroom desks.

The Desks were presented to the School’s management, on Thursday, 14th of December, 2023 to put smiles on the faces of the students.

Mr. Joseph Onyema, Vice-Chairman, 1983 Set, Mr. Matthew Okpokiri – General Secretary, Mr Anthony Minimah – Chairman Planning/Organizing Committee and Ach. Ipalibo West – EHS Old Students National President, on behalf of the 83 Golden class, presented the desks to Mr. Dede John Ibiabuo, Principal,EHS (Senior Secondary) Borikiri and Dame Likeness Diri, Principal, EHS (UBE), Borikiri.

In his address, Mr Joseph Onyema, the Vice Chairman, stated that the Old Boys were in the school forty years ago, and have come back to give back to the school that laid the foundation for them to be whatever that have achieved. He encouraged the students to work hard as leaders of tomorrow to achieve greater feet.

The senior school principal, Mr. Dede J Ibiabuo in his acceptance speech, thanked the 1983 Golden set for providing the desks for the School the second time and assured the donors of judicious use of the desks as the furnitures will enhance teaching and learning as well as complement government effort.

The students showcased their creative talents and skills in various academic and extra-curricular activities to entertain the Old Boys.

The celebration will continue with a Year End/Anniversary Party on Wednesday, 27th December, 2023 at the Polo Club Pool Side. Tombia Street, GRA, Port Harcourt, and conclude with an Anniversary Celebrations Thanksgiving on Sunday, 31st December 2023 by 11.00am at Salvation Ministries, Head Quarters, 17 Birabi Street, GRA 2, Port Harcourt.***