ABDUCTIONS HERE AND THERE senate to invite security chiefs

samuel marshall

Abductions in Nigeria, happening with extraordinary rapidity, have put the nation’s 10th Senate on edge.

Upon return from a 4-week recess on, Monday 29th January 2024, the 109 lawmakers unanimously supported a motion on “The Spate of Insecurity”, moved by the Senate Majority Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Patrick Abba Moro, after which the upper chambers resolved to invite the nation’s security chiefs for an insightful closed door briefing next week.

The lawmakers also intended to, as a follow-up, invite the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for talks on the outcome of the oncoming insightful briefing.

Recent killings of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State and brutal murders in Plateau State as well as within the Federal Capital Territory formed parts of the theme of the motion that was moved.

The Senate commented on the vicious circumstances wherein ransoms were paid, but thereafter, the kidnapped persons were still killed.

Senate equally noted the abduction of primary school pupils in Ekiti State; the unfortunate bomb explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State, that killed not less than 5 lives and destroyed several residential houses, schools, hotels, and religious worship centres.

Recent rapid proliferation of all sorts of bizarre evils, like kidnappings, armed robberies, ritual killings, and human trafficking have caused numerous losses to the country.

The lawmakers observed a minute’s silence in honour of the departed; then adjourned to the 6th of February