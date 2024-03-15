Port Harcourt Township United Pressure Group Promises to Deliver Gov. Fubara

The Rivers State political scenario in serious terms currently appears to wear the former governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike out of the system as the Port Harcourt township axis have formerly and unequivocally turned their backs at his political agenda without any fear. Speaking to newsmen in the Agbani Derego complex, Port Harcourt, during the inauguration of the PortHarcourt Township United Pressure Group, the president of the group, Prince John Tamunokuro said former governor of Rivers State aad current minister of federal capital Territory including his cohorts should henceforth desist from every political gimmicks in the state and allow sir Siminalayi Fubara to concentrate otherwise they will have the people of Port Harcourt Township to contendwith.

The young Prince emphasized that it is a pity that an individual will wake up one morning to announce himself as the all in all in a true democratic system as it is practiced unenviably in Rivers State, behaving as though without him the people of the state cannot do anything.

Prince Tamunokuro emphasized that he and his co-travelers will be in the struggle to contribute vigorously and observe the development of the Rivers people within theconventional principles of democracy in the state. He said that he will not sleep not until the rightful aims and objectives of the pressure group are achieved to the last letter.

According to him, the body has been adopted. His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi J. Fubara across the one hundred and twelve (112) poles in Port Harcourt township even on or before the 2027 election.

He stressed that every person, young and old understands the political operations of the state. Obviously, the Fubara regime cannot be different neither treated outside usual parameters. We all know that it is eight (8) years in a rule.

He Pointed out the people of Port Harcourt Township united pressure are very happy with Hon. Evans, Bipi for his early turning away from Wike’s selfishness and autocratic political style in Rivers State. In their words “if you not for Sim comot body o, we no want know o, level don change o” they lamented.

Speaking earlier, Hon. Peter L. Amala, the representative of Rivers State Chief of Staff, Hon. Edison Elien at the occasion, expressed his dismay in some of the youths in the State, especially the twenty seven defected lawmakers for selling their conscience and the votes from the people for peanuts.

How can a youth be voted into the House of Assembly and just a few months later he turns into one person’s house boy in the name of serving a master in a political dispensation. This is very bad, unexpected and over communizes self for better political future for a man who has earned very well as well as become wealthy from a system.

The representatives of Ethnic Advise Youths of Rivers State was advised to learn from what is currently happening in the state and to better their future for Governor Siminalayi Fubara be ready to work tirelessly with youths who are intelligent and with the understanding that they are the future leaders of the state.***