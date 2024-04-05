GOV FUBARA EMPHASISES PEACE, UNITY, AS CHRISTIANS CELEBRATE EASTER 

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has felicitated with the good people of the State as they celebrate Easter, which commemorates the persecution, death and resurrection of the Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ.

In an Easter message, Governor Fubara urged the Christian faithful to use the period to emulate Jesus Christ and walk in His examples by promoting peace, unity and living in love.

Governor Fubara noted that the Easter celebration signals an assurance of a new beginning, not only in the life of an individual Christian but for the entire State, adding that his Administration will continue to chart the course of providing the required leadership.

The Governor said: “At the heart of Easter is the triumph of light over darkness. It is a season that reminds us that the Almighty God can turn an unpleasant situation around for the good of His people.

“I do recognise that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future. So, I urge all Rivers people to continue to be confident and believe strongly in our leadership for better seasons ahead.”

Governor Fubara emphasised that all the measures taken so far by his Administration were in the best interest of the State and for the general good of the people.

“As a Government, our conscience is clear. We mean well for Rivers people. We came prepared for seamless, people-oriented service to the State. And we intend no harm whatsoever to anybody in the course of providing good governance.

“Let me thank you for your support and cooperation, even as we continue to work collectively to keep our dear Rivers State safe and secure for every resident and visitor.

“So, as you celebrate Easter, remember the reason for the season. Also remember to continue to put our Government in your prayers at this time and always, so that collectively, we can achieve the goals we have set for ourselves in efforts to deliver on our mandate,” he added.

He said that in collaboration with appropriate security agencies, the Government has provided adequate security to protect residents, and wished the Christian community a joyous and peaceful Easter celebrations.***