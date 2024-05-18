The Spirit of Truth, the Helper

Beauty David Nteugot

It is a very common practice in people to pray always, or ask for a helper. But many have not found out the true helper.

Who is a helper? The dictionary meaning of a helper is someone who makes things better or easier. And that is why many have turned to a lot of self-help efforts which they often say if you do for me , I will do for you not knowing that vain is the help of man . and that God is the one who gives help in times of trouble and through Him, we shall do valiantly.

The bible says that you will have help through the spirit of truth because for the wisdom of the world is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness. Meaning that we should not fool ourselves to think that we are wise merely by being relevant but rather be God’s fool. Which is the path to true wisdom. What the world calls smart, God calls stupid. It is written in scripture, he exposes the hype of the hipsters. The master sees through the smoke screens of the know-it-alls. Many lie this days and think that it is the way out of trouble. The Spiritual or Godly wisdom says that it is good to help the needy: the poor, the hungry, the naked, etc., but the worldly wisdom says that helping such people makes you loose whatever you have.

This is so because spiritual or Godly wisdom and worldly wisdom contradicts themselves, so you can not hold on to both at the same time. For the bible says, “if you have bitter jealousy and selfishness in your heart, do not boast and tell lies against the truth. Such wisdom doses not come from above but it is earthly, natural, demonic”. Where there is jealousy and selfishness there is disorder and all manners of evil practices. But the wisdom from above is pure, peaceable, gentle, accommodating, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial and not hypocritical. And the fruit that consists of righteousness is planted in peace among those who make peace.

Just as your tongue tastes food, so your ear tests the word. Many have offered to help others, but with the wrong motives.

The bible says, “the truth is not in you if you say you have not sinned. That is to say that the only way to show that the truth is in you is for you to leave your sinful ways.

The bible says, “and you shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free”. Truth makes you grow in knowledge, but lies cause distorted growth in you, because it does not add to your knowledge. It subtracts from you and makes you remain a child, as if you are learning again because you will lose and have to always remember the lies you have told. But when you tell the truth, you do not need to remember what you have said before.

Jesus speaking, said, “I will not leave you all alone like orphans I will send you the spirit of truth, who is our helper, intercessor, assistant, advocate, comforter, counselor and sustainer. What great love Jesus has for the church! He does not desire her to fend for herself with her own device, intentions and creativity.

Therefore the true helper is the spirit of truth. The world could not accept the spirit of truth because it neither saw nor knew him for He lives with you and will be in you. (John 14:7) James taught that true faith endures – happy is the one who endures testing, because when he has proven to be genuine he will receive the crown of life that God promised to those who love Him.

However, when He, the spirit of truth has come, He will guide you into all truth, for He will not speak for His own authority, but whatever he hears he will speak, and he will tell you things to come. (John 16:13-15)

“Those who are in the world speak from the viewpoint of the world, and the world listens to them. We are from God and whoever is not from God does not listen to us. This is how we recognize the spirit of truth versus the spirit of falsehood”.

“This helper, the spirit of truth, the Holy Spirit will teach you every thing and cause you to remember all that Jesus had told you. He is the one the father will send in my name”. (John 14;16-30)

Even the chosen lady and her children in the bible was chosen because of truth, which lived in her. This truth will be with us forever. Grace and mercy and peace from God the Father and from Jesus Christ, the Son will be with us in truth and love. (2 John 1)

Accept Jesus Christ today and receive the true helper who is the Holy spirit – the spirit of truth.

Much help is spread everywhere. How do you know the help that will not destroy you when you do not know the truth (the Holy Spirit)? How do you test a help shown to you, when you do not have knowledge of the truth? Some help can be fake with the intention to take what you already have, short-changing it for something lesser in quality.

I know you need help but please, know the spirit of truth, who is your helper before you make your choices of who to help you.

Many have because of help, lost there lives. They are maimed and suffer loss of every kind because they can not discern the spirit of truth (the helper) in the help they seek.***