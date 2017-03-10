Obio/Akpor: Oginigba Youths On Maritime Technical Skills Training Graduated



A total of twelve (12) youths from Oginigba community in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State have been trained on Maritime Technical Skills under the sponsorship of he Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (NBC).

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Mrs. Sade Morgan, Legal, Public Affairs and Communications Director of NBC, maintained that “one of the focal areas of NBC’s corporate social responsibility framework is youth development, in addition to women empowerment, water and environmental stewardship, Mrs. Morgan said that, “as we celebrate the first 12 beneficiaries of the Maritime programme NBC believes that they have all it takes to compete favourably in the Maritime industry, adding that, “they have been provided with the requisite employability skills set to operate in the industry. We encourage them to make the best out of this opportunity and inspire other youths in the community to participate in initiative that will enable them develop their career in their chosen field of specialization”.

According to her, NBC recognizes that any investment made in the youths is an investment into the future, noting that in the last five (5) years, NBC has made steady investment in improving the socio-economic well being of youths in Oginigba community.

She highlighted some of the achievements of the company, which include: donation of computers and printer to the Oginigba youths secretariat, sponsorship of a youth empowerment workshop in which 304 Oginigba youths participated amongst others.

“As a key player in the Nigerian economy, NBC is committed to partnering with government and communities to realize one of the sustained Development goals: “To eradicate extreme poverty and hunger”, and contributes to the social bottomline of NBC over the past few years. NBC has impacted over 30,000 youths in Nigeria through various youth empowerment programmes”, Mrs. Morgan said this year NBC will unveil a flagship youth empowered programme.

Speaking Stephen Amadi one of the beneficiaries on behalf of his colleagues thanked NBC for providing them the opportunities to acquire skills that will put food on their tables.

Also speaking the traditional ruler of Oginigba Community, Eze Odum applauded the management of NBC for job well done. ###

