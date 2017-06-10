Andoni Traditional Institution: CTC Chairman Lauds Gov. Wike

The Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, has been applauded for providing an enabling environment for peace to thrive in the Andoni Local Government Area, particularly with the classifications and recognitions of two first class monarchs as well as subsequent inauguration of the Andoni Local Government Area Traditional Rulers Council penultimate week.

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee Andoni Local Government Council, Chief Allen Jonah Abbi, JP, who made the commendation immediately after the inauguration of the Andoni Local Government Area Traditional Rulers’ Council at the conference room of the commissioner for chieftaincy and Community Affairs, thanked the traditional rulers council led by His Royal Majesty, King (Dr.) Aaron Miller Ikuru-Ikwut VII, Okaan-Ama of Ikuru-town for a careful selection of other traditional rulers’ from several ancient towns to constitute the council and expressed optimism that the new traditional rulers’ council would usher in expected development.

Furthermore, the Andoni Council boss seized the medium to congratulate members of the LGA Traditional Rulers’ Council on their inauguration and wish them well.

He noted that the feet so achieved by the grace of God would usher in classifications and recognitions of further traditional stools in the Local Government Area, adding that the chairman of the traditional rulers’ council made no mistake in the choice and selection of other Okaan-Amas while thanking the political leadership of the LGA for the success recorded in the traditional institution.

Earlier, at the inauguration, the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs Chief Dr. John Bazia had felicitated with the traditional rulers and people of Andoni for their support and peaceful disposition, especially with the constitution of the Traditional Rulers’ Council and advocated for a lasting peace that would propel Andoni LGA to the next level.

The Chieftaincy and Community Affairs Commissioner, who described the Andoni LGA traditional rulers’ council as a legitimate body being constituted in line with the law, said the council earns the public trust for any transaction.

He also used the opportunity to urged the people of Andoni to continue to support the administration of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, to move the state forward and noted with excitement the huge crowd that accompanied the traditional rulers’ for the inauguration, pointing out that no such crowd had accompanied any LGA traditional council for inauguration, since his assumption of office.

In his remarks, the chairman of the traditional rulers’ council and Okaan-Ama of Ikuru town, HRM, King Aaron Miller Ikuru- Ikwut VII had thanked the executive Governor of Rivers State for his love for the people as well as the traditional institution and pledged the peoples’ resolve to reciprocate the Governor’s kind gesture by ensuring lasting peace in the LGA via collaborative efforts with the government.

King Aaron Miller Ikuru-Ikwut VII however, disclosed that his administration would adopt a committee level administrative paradigm in trying to achieve the expected peace and development in the area.

Recalled, that the Andoni traditional institution had been in disarray for over a decade, and concerted efforts by successive administrations to return sanity proved abortive.

It is against this backdrop that on assumption of office on February 8th, 2017 as Chairman, Caretaker Committee, that Chief Allen Jonah Abbi, JP, deemed it necessary to propagate the message of peace, unity and development to the warring factions of the chieftaincy institution.

The CTC Chairman however summoned a meeting of the entire traditional rulers and Chiefs of the LGA on 25/2/2017. Part of his address reads thus “Your Majesties, like I said earlier, my overall interest for the institution is peace, unity and development hence my only and humble appeal is for you to give consideration for the trio of unity, peace and development to thrive, which in turn would fast tract the needed positions that eluded us as a people years ago. It is my submission that this institution must operate under one council as required by the extant law.” Chief Allen Abbi stated.

History is made in the Andoni Local Government Area that the classification, recognition of two first class monarchs within four months in 2016 and subsequent convocation of the traditional rulers’ and chiefs at Ngo town, headquarters of the LGA on February 25th, 2017 by the Chief Allen Jonah Abbi led Caretaker administration has brought succor to the traditional institution. Chief Allen’s administration is the 22nd in the history of Andoni LGA and 15th Caretaker Chairman.

Indeed, Peace and Unity is seen to be achieved following the unanimous constitution and inauguration of the Andoni LGA traditional rulers’ council on Monday 15th May, 2017 though there may be little infraction.

Meanwhile, according to the chairman of the Andoni traditional rulers’ council, King A.M. Ikuru, the inaugurated traditional rulers’ council has twelve (12) members with three (3) Government recognized stools and nine (9) co-opted members. They include: HRM, King (Dr) Aaron Miller Ikuru, Ikwut VII Okaan-Ama of Ikuru Town (first class); HRM, King, Job Williams Okuruket-Nnabiget XIV, Okaan-Ama Ngo (first class); HRM, King (Dr) Israel Uzamadeng Otuo IX, Okaan-Ama Unyeada (second class).

Others are, HRH Uboon (Dr) Ujile Dagood Ngere; HRH, King, Moses Dic-Isotu, Abah-Ogwuile XIII, Okaan-Ama Unyengala; HRH, King Amakiri Michael Edeh-Ogwuile (KSC) Okaan-Ama Ayama Agana; HRH, King, Matthias Stanley Ikwut- Ikwut VI, Okaan-Ama Okoloile; HRH, King Goodhead Nteogwuija, Okaan-Ama Okoroboile; HRH, King Timothy Cheeseman Nteile Ebirienuket, Oruk XVI, Okaan-Ama Ataba and HRH, King Bartholomew Egopyork, Okaan-Ama Oronija.

The Council list also have HRH, King Ogbolotuo, S.U. Ogbolotuo, Okaan-Ama Egbormung and HRH, King Nkan L. Iraron, Edeh-Obolo II, Okaan-Ama Egwede.

However, the onetime marginalized people of Andoni ethnic nationality though honoured with three recognized stools by the current administration of Governor Wike, like Oliver Twist are appealing to the government for more recognition of traditional stools in Andoni LGA.