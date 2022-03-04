PDP’ll Improve Quality Of Life, National Economy From 2023 -Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was determined to end the economic hardship foisted on Nigerians by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

But Nigerians, Wike enjoined, should also demonstrate that they are truly tired of the bad leadership style of the APC, and were willing to use their Voter’s Card to vote them out of office in 2023.

Wike gave the assurance at the inauguration of the 3.5km long Mgbuoshimini-Nkpor Road at Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, last Wednesday.

The Rivers State governor said the APC gropes in failure because it does not have in its kitten the quality of productive good governance.

“If this crowd that have come out here will come out in 2023, the election will be free. If you don’t change the bad government, you too, you are part of the bad government.

“So, use your Voter’s Card to throw away this government at the federal level that has killed Nigeria. That has made hunger, and poverty to be everywhere.

“People don’t have jobs, hard economy policy that does not work. But by the grace of God, PDP will change all these.”

Wike noted that since the APC cannot give what it does not have, PDP was gearing up to steer a national revolution in infrastructure delivery and it would begin from 2023.

He assured that the leadership that would be seen then would not give excuses, but would be committed to growing the economy of the country while restoring hope and meaningful living.

“It is only in PDP states that you can see commissioning of projects. While the other (APC) governors are meeting their president on whether convention will hold or not, we are doing projects upon projects.

“So, that is what Nigeria will witness when PDP takes over in 2023. It will be revolution in infrastructure. There will be no excuses at all. APC government has nothing to offer. It is said that you cannot give what you don’t have.”

Speaking further, Wike said politics was meant to provide service and electorate were to always hold politicians accountable to their promise should they fail to use that opportunity given to them to render public service.

According to him, 2023 would be another opportunity for electorate to demand what they desire and pass verdict on those politicians who always reneged on their promises.

Wike directed the state Ministry of Works to return to site and lay asphalt on the concrete reinforced pavement, while also installing street lights on the road.

The Rivers State governor also lauded his Bayelsa State counterpart, Senator Douye Diri for his sterling performance and delivery of infrastructure to his people, even as a governor in his first tenure.

Wike expressed the hope that the current success record was capable of securing a second tenure ticket for Diri.

Performing the inauguration of the Mgbuoshimini-Nkpor Road project, Bayelsa StateGovernor, Senator Douye Diri expressed delight at the massive transformation of Rivers State under Wike.

Diri, who commended Wike for judicious implementation of his urban renewal programme, said a very high bar of governance has been set in Rivers State that cannot be compromised.

“Today, I can tell you that Governor Wike has simplified governance. Most of us who lived in Port Harcourt before now, if we come back, we will miss our way. This is because the governor has turned Port Harcourt with his urban renewal policies to something different.

“And as I was coming, I was a victim because I kept asking where are we? Which flyover is this one? And so, he is also Mr. Flyover.

“Governor Wike has set a very high bar for governance in Rivers State. Those who want to take over, please, go back end think because this bar that has been set, if you don’t meet it, the people will stone you”.

Giving the project description, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon Elloka Tasie-Amadi said typically the Mgbuoshimini-Nkpor Road was unearthed and impassable, but added that it has been reconstructed within agreed timeline.

Tasie-Amadi described the road as 3.5km long, and 10metre wide with reinforced concrete pavement that has sidewalks and drains on both sides, plus road markings.