Port Harcourt agog for South-South kickboxing championship

The championship is a Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria (KBFN) initiative sponsored by a South-South representative on the Federation’s executive board, Gospel Obolo, who is also a former vice president of the federation.The Federation has advised all intending fighters to arrive in the venue of the championship on September 27 ahead of the September 28 weigh-in of athletes. It warned that late registration would not be entertained.

According to the KBFN Secretary General, Olalekan Faseesin, the Federation will capitalise on the opportunity provided by the championship to honour Obolo with a distinguished award for his consistency in sponsoring the event over the years.