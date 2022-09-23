20.9 C
Los Angeles
September 24, 2022

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Port Harcourt agog for South-South kickboxing championship
Sports

Port Harcourt agog for South-South kickboxing championship

by admin043
Organisers of the South-South Kickboxing Championship, tagged ‘Battle of the Mangrove Season Five,’ have promised an unforgettable experience for athletes and officials billed to attend the event billed to hold from September 27 to October 2 at the Renew Empire Entertainment, Sports and Tourism Centre, Port Harcourt.

The championship is a Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria (KBFN) initiative sponsored by a South-South representative on the Federation’s executive board, Gospel Obolo, who is also a former vice president of the federation.The Federation has advised all intending fighters to arrive in the venue of the championship on September 27 ahead of the September 28 weigh-in of athletes. It warned that late registration would not be entertained.

According to the KBFN Secretary General, Olalekan Faseesin, the Federation will capitalise on the opportunity provided by the championship to honour Obolo with a distinguished award for his consistency in sponsoring the event over the years.

Related posts

Oliesh Should Translate Changed Eagles And Results – George

admin

Waterfront, Hinterland 5 Aside Soccer Tournament

admin

Zidane Plans To Coach Italy

admin

Login

X

Register