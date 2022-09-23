Aside the turney issues in the PDP, surrounding the PDP crisis, Wike may also speak on next year’s elections in the state.

Governor Wike had in several forums said he will spill the beans concerning the goings on in the country’s main opposition party at the appropriate time.

Speaking at the party stakeholders meeting, Wike vowed to remain in the PDP to fight for its unity, inclusiveness and equity.

The rift between Wike and the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, came to the fore after the presidential primary in Abuja following the scenario that played out.

It was made worse by Atiku’s remarks while unveiling the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate.