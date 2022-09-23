Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is expected to speak on some wrongdoings and expose some ‘bad characters’ in the Peoples Democratic Party today (Friday), ahead of the 2023 elections.

Wike had hinted on this while addressing a meeting of the state PDP stakeholders he convened in Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Governor Wike’s camp and that of the PDP presidential candidate have been throwing banters and salvos in both directions in the last couple of months.

While Wike’s men after a meeting in the early hours of Wednesday issued a resolution to pull out of PDP presidential campaign council, Atiku, had in his response said nobody can force the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu to resign.

To this end, Friday’s media chat which will be transmitted live on major Television Stations is billed for 10am in the crude oil and gas rich city’s seat of power (government house) may reveal a can of worms.