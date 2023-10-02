Burial committee inaugurated for late Kalabari Monarch

The central working committee and subcommittee committee chairman for the burial of the longest-serving Mornach in Rivers State, King Prof. T.J.T Princewill, Amachree the XI and Amanyanabo of the Kalabari Kingdom has been inaugurated in Buguma Asari Toru local government this is Signaling commencement of activities for the burial of the monarch
Headline Members of the inaugurated committee include
Prince Tonye T.J.T Princewill
Chairman
Chief (Dr.) David T Briggs
Co Chairman
Hon Dr Tammy Danagogo
Alternate Chairman I
Hon Dr Dax George Kerley
Alternate Chairman II
Prof. Victor Omuaru
Secretary
Chief (Dr.) Emi Membere Otaji
Chairman, Finance Committee
Sir. Opunabo Inko -Tariah
Chairman Media and Publicity
Other members are:
Sen Ipalibo Harry Banigo
Hon Igo Aguma
Sen Seriake Dickson
Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo Asari
Rtd Navy Capt Ibim Princewill
Alhaji Nasiru Danu
Mrs. Betsy Godwin Obaseki
Mr. Segun Owolabi
Speaking to newsmen shortly after the inauguration, the regent of the KALABARI kingdom, Dr Charles Numbere Princewill said he is expecting maximum commitment with a view to have a PAN KALABARI Nation burial ceremonies.
Dr Charles Numbere Princewill further said the burial celebration will fuster peace and unity amongst Kalabari people and Ijawari’s in general
The son of the late monack and the chairman of burial committee, Prince Tonye Princewill also said the burial will demonstrate unity, peace and as well showcase the cultural heritage of the KALABARI kingdom.
The co-Chairman of the burial committee David Briggs said expected the entire KALABARI Nation to participate fully with a view to have a befitting burial ceremonies for the late Monack.
Meanwhile, the state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Dokiboeriya Bray Kaladokubo on his part called on the inaugurated committee to ensure the ceremony is conducted peacefully inline with rich culture of Kalabari people
The burial is fixed for the 29th and the 30th of November.