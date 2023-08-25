Armed Robbers Attack Female Student In RSU Hostel, Steal Properties

Emi~blaze

Female students of the Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt, Thursday, protested increasing spate of robbery attacks in their hostels.

The students who protested at the campus main gate said the latest of the robbery attack occurred at exactly 2am Thursday while they were sleeping.

Newswriter gathered the armed robbers entered through the laundry room in the Girls Hostel known as Hostel D, and broke through their wall, gaining access into the rooms, and carting away electric gadgets and other valuables.

One of the protesters, who pleaded anonymity, told journalists that the robbers injured one of the girls on her breast after they met resistance from her, and molested other girls during the operation.

She said one of the girls who was almost raped, pleaded with the robbers that she was experiencing her menstrual flow, before they left her alone.

“They took so many phones, laptops, POS machines, and this is not the first time. They also shot guns in the air. We haven’t slept since 2am because we are scared”, she said.

Another protester expressed disappointment over the neglect of the school authority to beef up security around the school facility, saying that was not the first time.

“A school that I paid heavy amount of money for school fees? We no go gree, we need security”, she exclaimed.

“They even left a note that Hostel B is next”, said another protester.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach relevant authorities of the institution have been futile as at the time of filing this report; while the Student Union Government and Hostel Management refused to speak on the matter.