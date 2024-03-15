2024 Mother’s Day: Gov Fubara Lauds Mothers’Contribution To Peace, Nation-building

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has commended mothers all over the world for the crucial roles they play in the sustenance of peace, harmony and nation-building.

In a message to mark the 2024 edition of Mothers’ Day Celebration, Governor Fubara said that as mothers, they are the foundation upon which the family and society is built, saying that their resilience and perseverance have helped foster peace in families, communities and the nation.

He particularly praised the mothers in Rivers State for their faith and support to the State Government despite clandestine attempts by detractors to create atmosphere of crisis and paint negative narrative to scare away investors and threaten the safety and security of residents, insisting that such nefarious moves have already failed.

The governor urged mothers to continue to nurture the young ones on moral uprightness and fortitude while remaining steadfast in promoting peace in the state.

“As mothers, the Rivers State Government appreciates your invaluable sacrifices to make the State peaceful, prosperous and progressive. That the State is now a melting pot of investments and tourism is principally because of your commitment to building peaceful families and communities.

“Your motherly dedication to our children’s upbringing, nurturing and ultimately contributing to the socio-economic fabric of our society deserves accolades. We remain committed to policies designed to empower you to do more to help your husbands, and indeed, the Government to succeed.

“As a Government, we acknowledge the tireless efforts you have made and continue to make as role models and virtuous examples of bridge builders across all spectrums of society. The values of motherhood, which we share, greatly impact our spirit and gives us hope for a better tomorrow.***