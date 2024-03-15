Ex-Lawmaker Barie-ne Deeyah Speaks on Gov. Fubara, His Appointment

Alloy Khenom

“Yes, the governor, in his magnanimity, appointed me as his Special Adviser on project monitoring. Ogonis thanked him very much and I pleaded with the entire Ogoni nationality and those residing in the area to immediately see the handwriting on the wall by realizing that an era of socio-economic and political progress beckons on them, so we must give Gov. Sim our undiluted support”.

It is no longer news that the immediate past member who represented Khana State Constituency I, in the just ended Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Engr. Barie-ne Deeyah was adjudged among the few with credible record performance for his people during the period under review.

Notable Stakeholders, youth and women groups in the area had noted with joy how, the soft-spoken state legislator ended his tenure with accolades and, even wished he had continued.

However, he would not, as the baton was unanimously decided in the political ballroom by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which settled for a town-by turn option.

Hon. Barie-nee Deeyah’s tenure in the House consequently, ended giving way to a successor who is also navigating the shallow waters to see if he can attract more dividends of democracy to the constituency, like his predecessor.

Meanwhile, the humble, peace-loving and performing Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara had few weeks ago, appointed the Ex-lawmaker, Hon. Barie-ne Deeyah as Special Adviser to the governor on projects monitoring, an action his constituency and the entire Khana Local Government Area see as well-deserving and a reward for his hard work, good representation of his people and understanding of the murky political terrain.

Your favorite, newspaper The Newswriter, sent a word on phone across to the special Adviser for his personal comment and public reaction to the appointment and, he wasted no time to respond.

This is what he said, “Thank you for seeking my opinion on these issues. Let me begin by giving special thanks and praises to God Almighty for His goodness towards me, my family and every other human being across the globe. I would have wished I had the time and opportunity to explain and express in detail my joy over how people, particularly my party (the PDP) and my constituency had, through God’s will, continued to support me in my service to them”. I want to quickly commend the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Similaye Joseph Fubara DSSR for his preference for peace, respect for rule of law, concern to alleviate suffering from the masses and his developmental agenda for total progress in Rivers State.

Popularly known in the social circle as ‘fussy’, Hon. Deeyah applauded the governor on his conferment as the “2024 Man- of -Peace” by the Sun Newspaper, and urged him to remain focus in other to achieve set goal.***