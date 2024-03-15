Int’l World Peace Spokesman Amb. Nkweke Tasks Women on Peace Mission …As Association Honours Rimi Tinubu, Prof. Ordu, Others on Int’l Women Day

Emeka Jilly Ejiowhor

The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has joined other well-meaning Nigerians and other people across the globe to participate in the 2024 International Womens’ Day celebration with a call on women by His Eminence Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke the world peace spokesman to inculcate the culture of teaching their children the language of peace.

The colourful ceremony which was organized by the International Association of World Peace Advocates which also witnessed the presentation of Eminent Peace Ambassadors, Mayor of Peace, and Justice of Peace appointments, and Class 2024 awards to over sixty personalities including Her Excellency, Oluremi Remi Tinubu, the wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Prof. Ngozi Nma Ordu, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Her Excellency, Mrs. Valeria Fubara, the wife of the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Baba Lola O. David and Hon. Mrs. Suzan Lekpobiri. Also awarded was the wife of the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Amb. Mrs. Edmond Awele Justina among others. The event took place at the White Jack Event Centre, Eliozu, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

His Eminence Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke who expressed the need to ensure peace in the society emphasized that the essence of women teaching their children the language of peace became necessary in order to avoid the task being hijacked by others who want to take over their responsibility and replace it with the teaching of violence which creates negative impact and affect the development and progress of the nation.

His Eminence, Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke stressed that he has 150 reasons why women should take over the mantle of leadership due to their love and caring for others, prudence handling of fund, peace making and hard-work, among others. He recalled how he was being loved and pampered by his grandmother as the last child of his parents.

He expressed worry that the Nigerian women are not visible in the United Nations activities hence he decided to make Nigerian women Eminent Peace Ambassadors just like other women across the world. He advised those present, especially the eminent peace ambassadors to always visit the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies and partner with them on peace missions, stressing that the identification (ID) card was to identify them as Peace Ambassadors hence there is need for them to ensure peace.

He further advised those who were given the Eminence Peace Ambassadors award to always sign with green biro stressing that if rejected they should report to the association for explanation.

He described the 2024 International Womens’ Day celebration as the best so far and invited the eminent ambassadors to participate in the forthcoming celebration of the association at the United State of America.

Eminent Amb. Nkweke who expressed the importance of becoming an Ambassador for Peace recalled that Justice Binta Nyako who was made Eminent Ambassador for Peace was made a Chief Judge after seven days of her appointment.

In a chat with Journalists His Eminence Amb. Chief Sunday Ehimato expressed worry that peace was missing in the country while expressing the need to ensure peace. He noted that without peace, there will be no development.

He commended the International Association of women World Peace Advocates for bringing women forward and joined with them to celebrate the international women’s day.

According to him, it is their duty to protect women, adding that without our mother, our father will not have wife; so there is need to celebrate them.

In her speech Prof. Mrs. Ngozi Nma Ordu, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State and recipient of the Eminent Ambassador Award for Peace was represented by the Rivers State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Roseline Uranta. While expressing the importance of women in the society, she disclosed that the International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on every March 8, to address their economic inclusion, gender equality, and sensitization against violent harmful cultural practices on women, among others, stressed that the ceremony was an opportunity for the progress and betterment of women across the globe.

Prof. Ngozi Ordu disclosed that the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day was “count on her, in-invest in women, accelerate progress” said that to achieve gender equality “we must not exclude women in the activities and advised women to ensure that they participate in all that is going on and shun negative activities and engage in meaningful ventures.

Amb. Abraham Nwanika Nwachukwu, in his speech while congratulating women for the International Women’s Day celebration expressed worry that women were shut out and were not given the privilege they desire to excel, stressing that if they were given the opportunity, they will do more and expressed the need to create avenue for women to enable them succeed in their endeavours.

Others who were presented Eminence Peace Ambassador at the ceremony included Eminence Amb. Galabete Chika, Mrs. Caroline, Amb. Engr. Ikechukwu Amaechi, Amb. Prince Michael, Hon. Amb. Boma Brown, Amb. Mrs. Edmond Awele Justina, Hon. Mrs. Suzan Lekpobiri, Amb. Mrs. Esther Achi among others. In a separate chat with Journalists the women expressed their profound gratitude to members of the International Association of World Peace Advocates for the honour done to them, stressing that recognizing them for what they were doing will spur them to do more.

They advised women to be outspoken especially when necessary and advocate for peace to move the nation forward.***