IYC President, Dala Iboroma ,Others Applaud King Ateke Tom’s Stool Elevation to First Class Status

Emeka Jilly Ejiowhor

Sequel to the elevation of HRM King Ateke Micheal Tom, JP the “Sekuro” of Niger Delta Stool from second class to a first class status by Sir Siminalayi Joseph Fubara the Governor of Rivers State. Prominent personalities across the state and beyond including Dr Alaye Tari Theophilus the president IJO youth congress (IYC) Mr Dala Iboroma the Managing Director, Deep Plaza Limited and Comr. Bobmanuel Wilfred have described the upliftment of his stool as a well-deserved honour, pointing out that such will bring about more peace in the Niger Delta. The prominent personalities made the remark while in their separate chat with Journalists during the honour of HRM King Ateke Tom at Okrika National Field Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

In a chat with Journalists at the ceremony Dr. Alaye Tari Theophilus the IYC president who described the ceremony as a great occasion they have been expecting for so long emphasized that HRM King Ateke Tom was a man who possessed a natural wisdom from God attributed his wonderful wisdom to his emergence as king not only in Okrika or Rivers State but extended to the Niger Delta region.

According to him, HRM King Ateke Michael Tom as a man of Wisdom always applies the wisdom of King Solomon in handling all matters that were brought to him with fairness and justice, praying that God should give him more wisdom to do more.

The IYC Boss who described his elevation as a well deserved honour, stressed that the governor’s presence in his honour at the ceremony proved that HRM King Ateke Tom has done well in ensuring peace and unity in Niger Delta and advised other traditional rulers to be upright and intelligent in what they do.

In a chat with Journalists at the ceremony Mr Dala Iboroma the Chief Executive Officer and MD of Deep Plaza, while expressing his profound gratitude to governor Siminalaye Fubara for doing what is right by elevating HRM King Ateke Tom from second class stool to first class status noted that he was at the ceremony to support the governor for doing what was right, describing the upgrading of King Ateke Tom stool as a well deserved honour as he used his kingship to maintain peace unity in Okrika and the entire Niger Delta. According to him, King Ateke Tom is a man blessed by God. He has used his position to maintain peace and help the less privileged, irrespective of tribe, religion, and political affiliation.

Mr. Dala Iboroma noted that his job was to create job for the unemployed youths to reduce crime in line with governmental efforts to reduce crime in the state. He noted that Governor Siminalayi Fubara who selected the event in which he participated was at the ceremony to honour King Ateke Tom due to his peaceful effort advised the Okrika people to support him to enable him actualize his desire.

Similarly, in a chat with Journalists at the ceremony, Comr. Bobmanuel Wilfred described the ceremony as colourful and noted that HRM King Ateke Tom was a respected and straightforward man who has brought sustainable peace in Okrika, hence his stool was elevated to first class status. He described the elevation as well deserved and advised Okrika people to emulate his peacefulness.***