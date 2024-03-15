Emeritus Prof. Clifford Teme Advocates for Unity in Kalabari…Applauds Prof Eric Amadi on RSU 97th Inaugural Lecture

Emeka Jilly Ejiowhor

A prominent personality in Rivers State Emeritus Prof Clifford Teme a senior Lecturer in the Geology department, Rivers State University has called on people of Kalabari kingdom to be in unity to move the kingdom forward.

Professor Teme made the call while in a chat with Journalists during a meeting of the Kalabari Kingdom Staffs Association of the Rivers State University at the university campus Nkpolu Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt.

Prof Emeritus Teme, who recalled that some years ago, there was nothing like Kalabari Staff Association in the Rivers State University just like some other ethnic nationality in the state hence he deemed it necessary for formation of the Association said the essence was to ensure the unity of the Kalabari people as well as project the Kingdom and assist one another. Prof. Emeritus Clifford Teme who ranked 8th position as Profesor in the Rivers State University (RSU) while expressing worry that the Kalabari people are not as united as before recalled that when Chief Barr. Albert Horsfall aka, AK Horsfall was the leader of Kalabari kingdom they were more united and wants the unity to be restored, and called on the people of the kingdom to ensure peace and assist those who are in need when necessary to restore the dignity of the kingdom and move it forward.

Meanwhile Emeritus Prof Clifford Teme has applauded Prof Eric Chikwere Amadi for delivering a sound wonderful lecture. Emeritus Prof. Teme made the commendation during the 97th Inaugural Lecture entitled “Reality and Idleness of University Education in Nigeria” delivered by Prof .Eric Amadi at Dr Nyesom Wike Senate Building at the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu Oruworukwo, Port Harcourt. Prof Emeritus Teme noted that the Inaugural lecture has given a true background of educational system in the past was better than the present system and expressed the need to improve the educational system to move the sector forward.

Meanwhile Inaugural lecturer Prof Eric Amadi has expressed worry over the backwardness of education in Nigeria compared to other countries of the world due to lack of freedom and autonomy and advocated for freedom, autonomy of education system in Nigeria to move it forward.

The Rivers State 97th Inaugural lecture was presided over Prof. Nlerum Sunday Okogbule the Vice- Chancellor of the RSU.***