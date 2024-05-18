Oko-Jumbo Emerges New Rivers Assembly Speaker, Sokari as Leader …Promise Transparency In Legislative Duties

Worried by the political crisis rocking the state especially the latest call by Hon chief Tony Chidugam Okocha the chairman cartaker

committee of the All progressive Congress APC in Rivers State and the State State representative in the Niger Delta Development

Commission NDDC that the State House of Assembly led by Rt Hon Martins Amaewhule should commence an impeachment process of Sir Siminalaye Fubara the governor of Rivers State, a prominent traditional ruler in the state HRH Chief Owabie Tobin the Nyewe Ali paramount ruler of mgbundukwu community port Harcourt city LGA has warned distracters of the governor including Hon chief Tony Okocha, chief Barr Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory FCT Rt Hon Martins Amaewhule and their cohert to steer clear from the governor and allow him to concentrate in his developmental strides.

HRH Owabie Tobin who spoked through Mr Chijoke wokoma a media practitioner in his palace in Port Harcourt.

According to him,

allowing governor Fubara to concentrate in piloting the affairs of the state will bring peaceful atmosphere, enhance his good performance and make the state for every resident of the state to like and enjoy.

HRH Owabie Tobin who is also the Eze Onumini 1 of mgbundukwu community Diobu Port Harcourt also expressed dismay over the pending matters filled in court by both Rt Hon Martins Ameawhule factions of law makers in the Rivers State House of Assembly and governor Fubara’s group and urged them to withdraw all their matters to ensure peace in the state.

Similarly HRH Owabie Tobin has also frowned at the rift between HRM Eze Barr Uchechukwu Isaiah Elikwu the Eze Epara Rebisi kingdom/paramount ruler of Port Harcourt and some of the members of the Rebisi council of Chiefs and traditional rulers especially those who are of third class and second class stool status accused HRM Barr uchechukwu Isaiah Elikudu of oppressing them as their right were not been given to them and took their matter to the Rivers State High court for redress.***