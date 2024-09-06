SPONSOR OF PRO-AM CHAMPIONSHIP INTRODUCES RIVERS STATE GOVERNOR TO GOLFING AS PRO ABRAHAM EMERGENCIES 2024 CHAMPION

BY Barivule B Akpo

The sponsor of 2024 edition of Pro-am Championship has decided sports generally especially the game of golf as a major effective mechanism or activities of unifying people in every organized society/country.

Speaking to Journalists at the Python Golf Club in Port Harcourt during the 2024 edition of the Rivers State Governor SiminalayiFubara Golf Championship, Pro Johnbull Dangote said it gives him a great joy to use the competition to show his highest gratitude to the governor for the achievement he has so far recorded in the state within his period of leadership/ administration.

The sole sponsor of the Championship stated that sports is one reasonable industry that take good numbers of youths out of joblessness as well as putting food on their table and today the Rivers State governor appears to pursue sports development vigorously.

According to Johnbull Dangote, there is no formal way to engineer person or persons to enable him work harder and effectively well for the people than to firstly appreciate what he has already put on in place , particularly when one discovered that what is already been put on ground is geared towards meaningful development.

Pointed out Pro Dangote emphasized that what encouraged him to uncompromisingly organized such a great competition in Rivers State when people are complaining of harsh economy is the level of peaceful deposition of the governor without much to mentioned include his kind ability to pay even to the least office cleaner in the state civil servants the sum of one hundred thousand naira last December, implementation of their promotion, increment and also trying to take/handle probably the payment of pensioners entitlement across board in the state.

He stressed that this landmark human capital development had never ever been properly handled by the past administration, as thought that was not enough in spite of other ongoing infrastructural development, Sir Siminalayi Fubara as well painlessly supported sports men and women with the sum of more than one hundred and forty million naira hence without any consideration he should be commended by all and sundry.

One of the biggest philanthropist per excellent in the golf industry in the state as some of his friends funny call him reminded everybody present during the occasion that he did not organized the competition to seek political favour neither, asking for financial support from both government or any individual rather it is his usual way or manner to tell any person or persons and or government thank you for a job well done. And like we all know or aware he grew up in the sporting industry where all facets of games have the capability of building lives endeavor of youths and the Rivers State governor is busy pursuing it. Saying “to whom more is giving, more is expected”.

Pro Johnbull Dangote also used the platform or the avenue to appreciate persons who in their kind gesture helped/assisted him but pleaded with them to as well introduce His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara in playing golf because the sport is life and there are men and women he can always rely on in the golf sporting industry.

In another development the sponsor of the 2024 Pro-AMChampionshi emphasized that this year edition is not the first of it’s kind. That during the recent past governor Barrister Nyesom Wike who is currently the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), he also organized same stuff of competition in appreciation of his good works.

This indeed as been his personal character in appreciative of men and women whose drives affect human capital development without sioughting for any favour but to fast tracking good efforts to remind both government and well meaning individuals to support sports development in other to build our Youths.

Further, Pro Dangote appealed to one time governor of the old Rivers State, His Royal Majesty King Alfred Diete Spiff who was on hand to lead a delegation of golfers with some of the game playing equipment to His Excellency Sir SiminalayiFubara and introduce him to come over and play golf as his sport.

In his speech, His Royal Majesty King Alfred Diete Spiff said he played golf when he was yet thirty years old and that golf is actually life

Meanwhile, Pro ABRAHAM Ochije emerged as the champion of the 2024 edition of the competition with a woping score of 72 whereas the secretary of the Python Golf Club Mr. Harrison Patrick won in his category with a score of 64.***