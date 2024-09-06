ALH. GIWA DECLARES SUPPORT FOR GOV. FUBARA

Ben Asuk

The National Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) South-South/ South-East, Heavy Duty Truck, Comr. Muhammad Umar Giwa has declared his total support for the administration of His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, the executive governor of Rivers State.

He made the declaration while speaking with the newsmen after the formal inauguration of non indigenes of the SIMplified Movement in Eleme Local Government Area by the CTC Chairman, Hon. Emere Brain Gokpa over the weekend.

According to him, he and his members have been supporting the present government in Rivers State, under the able leadership of Gov. Fubara, stating that the insinuation that he has not been supporting the governor is an imagination of some people.

He maintained that Gov. Fubara has shown capacity for good leadership in all areas of human endeavour, stating that one of the reasons why he admires Gov. Fubara is that the Governor is a man of peace.

Also, he added that the governor has demonstrated undiluted love for the non-indigenes in the State, thanking him for running an inclusive government which creates an enabling environment for both indigenes and non-indigenes to strive in the State.

The leader of the Hausa community in Eleme, Alh. Giwa further reiterated that his members in Eleme LGA and Arewa community in Rivers State have no option than to support and be loyal to Sir Sim Fubara, who has provided peace, human capital and infrastructural development in the State.***