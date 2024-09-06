OFFOR  TASKS AUTHORS ON BOOK TRANSLATION IN FOREIGN LANGUAGES, ONLINE PUBLICATION

Eze Princewill

Book Authors and Writers have been charged to consider the need to translate their works into other languages other than English or their Mother Tongue.

A Business tycoon, Chief Grant Offor, FNSE , gave the charge when he served as the Special Guest of Honour at the Book lunch of Amb. Pastor Justice Ezeocha in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area at the weekend.

Offor, who spoke through a representatives , Comrade Samuel Chikweri, said such would enable the authors and writers gain more traffic across the globe.

According to him, translating one’s books into foreign language will command readership in favour of the author.

Describing the feat of Ezeocha as laudable, he further tasked him not to rest on his oars, but to strive for greater heights.

“Publishing 10 books in a day , is indeed a great deal. But I don’t think you have reached your crescendo. Move on, until you are numbered among the world’s best”, he said.

Another way to excel in the writing industry, he noted was to ensure that ones published books or articles are online.

He was of the view that more people will access such books online earlier, going by the global shift from the manual system of reading and learning.

“People now move towards online reading. Most readers and researchers all over the world prefer the internet due to its easy accessibility”, he said.

Earlier in his address, the Author, appealed to young people to move ahead and accept the reality on ground.

The Bookmaker who described one of the Books ‘Unlocking Your Potentials’ as a thriller, said with such knowledge, one could excel perfectly in life.

Ezeocha reasoned that all, especially the young people can jettison doubt and fear that the sky cannot even be their limit in their chosen careers or vocations.

Other Books published by the Author include,

Great Beyond Measure; No Finance No Romance; When You Don’t Know What To Do; among others.***