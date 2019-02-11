Rivers Youth Federation To Celebrate 25th Anniversary

The Rivers State Youth Federation (RSYF), the indigenous after youth organization of all Rivers youth world will celebrate her 25th anniversary come November 30th, 2018.

We gathered that, the president of RSYF), Comrade Patrick Saviour said the 25th anniversary will feature colourful events such as native soup cooking competition, native dress competition, cultural display, symposium among others.

Comrade Saviour in his general congress’s meeting encouraged RSYF’s members across the 3 senatorial districts to pay up their levies at the local, senatorial and state levels, as freewill donation are also welcome. ###

Bennett James