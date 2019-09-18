EPL live anytime

The new season of the English Premier League has started, and dozens of interesting confrontations await us there. Keeping track of them is much easier thanks to EPL live, a section that contains all the necessary information about the championship.

One of the mysteries of this season is the performance of Manchester United. The team made a number of interesting transfers in the summer, but also lost many of its players:

Lukaku;

Darmian;

Smalling;

Sanchez.

The last two went on loan, so they can still count on returning to Old Trafford. It is noteworthy that all of the listed players went to Italian teams. Despite the fact that Manchester United got rid mostly of reservists (with the exception of Lukaku), the bench of the Red Devils became clearly smaller.

From the first EPL live meetings, it is clear that the team lacks stability. It creates good moments, but their weak implementation spoils everything.

The starting matches caused a very mixed reaction from the fans, because from the very beginning of the new season their favorites began to lose precious points in the confrontations with average teams and outsiders of the league.

Convenient news on 777score

You can always track info on the progress of Man United games and team rivals on 777score. The main goal of the team will be a place in the top 4, but winning it will be extremely difficult, even taking into account the fact that many competitors are going through far from the best of times. The current Red Devils are unstable. Because of this, the team shows thoughtful football only occasionally.

Most importantly, other teams are no longer afraid of the club, and they come to Old Trafford to fight. That’s why the situation must be changed radically. Summer acquisitions show their best side, but now United has a sagging center of the field where there are no stars of the first magnitude, other than Pogba, but the French player shows his class only when he is in a good mood and rumors of his departure don’t stop.

So far, Solskjær hasn’t convinced the world that he is really that coach who will return greatness to MU. Moreover, the supercomputer calculated that it was the Red Devils’ mentor who would be the first to be fired in the new Premier League season. However, as for now, it didn’t happen, and after all, Watford mentor Javi Garcia was fired the first.

Choosing 777score, you can always learn more about the confrontations with the participation of many of the main stars of modern football. Moreover, all information is available absolutely free at any time of the day.