Agitate Within Law, RSU Pro-Chancellor Tasks N’Delta Youths

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the 13th Governing Council of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Hon. Justice Iche Ndu (rtd.), has called on Niger Delta youths to carry out their agitations for an improved region, within the ambit of the law.

Ndu made the call, last Monday, when he received a merit award from the Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC), at the university’s Council Chamber.

The retired chief judge of the state charged the youth leaders to remain focused in their demand for a better region and not take the laws into their hands.

He commended their peaceful disposition, stating that the Niger Delta youths were no longer described as militants but engaging youths.

He thanked the Niger Delta Youth Council for the merit award given to him, and expressed gladness that the ongoing transformation in the university was being noticed by the youths.

He said that the positive changes in the institution were possible due to the full support from the Governor and Visitor of the university, Chief Nyesom Wike.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule said the institution has witnessed tremendous progress since the appointment of Justice Iche Ndu as pro-chancellor and chairman of council.

The Vice chancellor highlighted some of the achievements of the university under the leadership of the pro-chancellor to include, the New Senate Building, the ongoing new campuses at Etche, Emohua, Ahoada and Saakpenwa as well as the faculty buildings for Basic Clinical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, and Pathology.

Earlier in his speech, the National President of the Niger Delta Youth Council, who was represented at the occasion by the Delta State Branch Chairman, Comrade Omoniyi Freedom, said that the body conducted an independent survey, adding that the end of the exercise, the pro-chancellor and chairman of council of the Rivers State University was nominated for the award.

Freedom noted that the survey captured the massive infrastructure development in the institution, which was possible due to the cordial relationship between the Governing Council and Management.

He appealed to the pro-chancellor to remain a detribalised leader and role model to the youths, stressing that the Niger Delta youths would continue to identify with his leadership style.