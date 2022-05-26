APC and plot to draft Jonathan into presidential race

With the happenings and stories one hears every day in the country, one cannot but conclude that Nigeria is nothing but a joke. It is a huge joke indeed. One of the latest jokes is the ugly idea being tinkered with by those who believe they can gamble with people’s intelligence, which is the claim that some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are wooing former President Goodluck Jonathan with the presidential ticket of the party in next year’s election. This allegation has been in the news for some time now. But, neither the National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu nor any other member of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has deemed it fit to debunk it by putting the record straight. It was even reported that before the so-called almajiris bought the presidential form for Jonathan that he held a personal meeting with the national chairman.

Jonathan was also reported to have told those pleading with him to join next year’s presidential race on the APC platform that he does not want to contest the primary for the ticket of the party with the likes of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. In other words, he wants to be adopted as the beautiful bride to fly the party’s flag.

The notion that some persons in the presidency and even the APC top hierarchy are tinkering with such an idea simply proves the irresponsibility of those in positions of authority who believe they can ride roughshod over the public’s sensibilities and get away with it

Now, the question remains: when the party was being put together by Asiwaju Tinubu and a few others where were those who today believe they are holding the reign of power and can therefore do what they like with it?

For the Nigeria of today, Tinubu appears to be the favourite aspirant; unless the Creator says otherwise. Nigeria for once needs an economist to manage our resources. The country has had enough of charlatans holding the office of the presidency.

Go back to history and examine the profession of those who have held the lofty position in the country’s history; none was an economist. Those who have held the position were mostly classroom teachers or retired military generals. Even Jonathan was a zoologist. Only the late Obafemi Awolowo who did not fulfil his wish to govern the country was an accountant.

While the so-called friends of Jonathan are gradually testing the waters with the idea, Jonathan himself had conveniently looked the other way. It was only recently that he indicated that he did not ask any group to purchase the APC presidential form for him