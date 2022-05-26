PORT HARCOURT: Arch. Tonye Dele Cole has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Cole, was declared winner in the keenly contested primaries of the party at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Omuagwa, Rivers State after polling 986 out of 1308 votes.

Five contestants, Tonye Cole, Magus Abe Michael West, Bernard Mikko and Ojukaye Flag-Amachree had contested to be the candidate of the party.

The scores were recorded as followed, Tonye Cole – 986 votes, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree – 190, Sokonte Davies – 49, Micheal West – 43, Bernard Mikko – 2, and Magnus Abe -1 vote.

Meanwhile, Sen. Magnus Abe had in the wake of yesterday announced that he would not take part in the Primary elections of the party, noting he would be on the ballot for the main governorship election in the state.

The Chairman of the Governorship Primary in Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Larry Ode, while declaring the process that started at 1:PM open had stated the process would be transparent and peaceful.

He said: “Today is another history-making day. We are fortunate to be alive. We are about to witness another process in the circle of the 2023 elections. We have delegates from the 23 LGAs who have been accredited.

“Since we arrived yesterday, we have witnessed an atmosphere of peace. We see that everything is in place. We are expecting an exercise that will end in peace.”

In his acceptance of speech, Cole thanked the leadership of the party for the confidence reposed in him.

Cole extended an olive branch to Sen. Abe, urging him, Abe, to sheath his sword and work for the APC to emerge victorious in the 2023 elections.

Cole his emergence is a process that started long ago, noting that his rule would ensure equitable development and opportunity for all.

He said: “I will like to God for making this possible. I will like to thank the leadership of the party for their confidence in me. I also want to thank the leader of the party, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi. We will bring dignity to this state. We will open up an environment where talents can thrive.”