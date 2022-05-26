Abe dumps APC, withdraws from Rivers Gov race

Former Senator and a frontline Rivers State governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Magnus Abe, has withdrawn from the party gubernatorial primary election holding Thursday (today).

The APC primary election and State House of Assembly is scheduled to hold at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

Abe ally and former Chief of Staff, Rivers State Government House, Tony Okocha, made this known in a statement sent to newsmen and gave reasons why the faction would not be participating in the exercise.

Okocha who is the South-South Coordinator, Bola Ahmed Tinibu Vanguard describes the process as skewed and biased.

The statement reads, “I have been receiving a myriad of calls from our colleagues concerning the Nation~Wide Assembly and Governorship Candidates Primaries of our darling party, APC.

“Please kindly take this as an official statement that we are not participating in an already skewed, biased, and prejudiced process in RIVERS.

“All our teeming supporters are advised not to dissipate scarce energies in a Process that will not pass muster.

Comfortably lounge in houses and homes and be exceedingly happy, with no interest in the usual charade of APC RIvers.

“However, we enjoin ALL to remain vigilant as we continue to bring you up to speed with unfolding events.

“More than resolutely keep faith with the struggle. He who laughs last, laughs best.”