Committee rolls out activities for burial of late Amayanabo of Kalabari

The two-month activities to mark the burial of the late Amanayabo of Kalabari, King TJT Princewill continue with cultural and spiritual events lined up this month and December.

A release of activities marking the burial by the media subcommittee, reveals that the Igira Sira cultural event is ongoing in all communities in Kalabari land and will end on Saturday 25th November, 2023.

An environmental sanitation exercise, including the council secretariat to Emohua Kalabari Road is also expected to take place on Saturday 25th November, from seven to 10 in the morning, according to the schedule of events.

The Eklne Sekiapu are expected perform the final cleansing rites from Elem-Kalabari to Buguma City still on Saturday 25th November by 4pm while a novelty football match in honour of the late Monarch between KNC Old Boys and KGHS Old Girls teams holds by 4.30 pm. A Kalabari Kingdom Unity lecture in King Amachree Memorial Hall, Buguma takes place earlier in the day by 11am.

An interdenominational Carol service of All Churches in Kalabari land to centrally hold at the King Amachree Square on Sunday 26th November by 5pm.

On Monday, 27th November, at 4:00 am: Se-Erena Kurusu will announce the Burial with Native Women Singing Groups Singing Round Buguma, while all Communities and Compounds of Kalabari are expected to decorate Their Communities/Compounds with Flags.

A Service of Songs and Tributes holds At Christians Ecumenical Centre, Port Harcourt by 4pm, and by 8:00 pm, and all Churches Native Choirs Sing in Buguma at the Town Square.

At 6:00 am on Tuesday 28th November, the Final Igira Sira takes place while at 4: pm: there is a Candle Procession Round Town By Choirs Of The Various Churches In Buguma while there is also Country Classics And Jazz Band Display At Buguma by 4pm.