Senate will honour late Monarch of Kalabari Kingdom – Akpabio

Ahead of the scheduled burial on November 29–30 for the late Monarch of the Kalabari Kingdom, Prof TJT Princewill, Amachree XI, Senate President Godswill Akpabio has affirmed that the Red Chamber will bestow upon the late Monarch “the honour that he deserves, even in death.”

Akpabio made this commitment over the weekend during a meeting with the Chairman of the Burial Planning Committee, Prince Tonye Princewill, the only child of the late King, at Akpabio’s residence in Abuja.

The Senate President who warmly received the Kalabari sons, took the delegation on a mental flight of his inspiration as Governor of Akwa Ibom state and how his pleasant memories while in Port-Harcourt helped develop him.

He said he knew the Kalabaris well and a man of the the King’s pedigree is worthy of a befitting burial.

He said the “National Assembly, members will pay their last respects to the king on the floor of the Chambers ,and some-including me-will attend the burial.”

Earlier in his opening speech, the Chairman of the Burial Committee and only child of the King, Prince Princewill, thanked the senate President for agreeing to admit the delegation at very short notice.