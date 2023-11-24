Kalabari Traditional Institution Formally Informs Fubara About Monarch’s Demise

..Binds, Casts Troublemakers For Rivers Govt

The traditional institution in Kalabari Kingdom has formally informed Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, about the demise of the Amanyanabo of Kalabari Kingdom, King Professor Theophilus Princewill.

The development followed a visit to visit to Fubara by the Kalabari Se Kobiri, led by the Regent of the kingdom, Chief Charles Numbere and Chairman of the Central Working Committee for the late monarch’s burial, Prince Tonye Princewill, at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Speaking during the visit, Numbere said the aim of the visit was to formally inform the governor that the late traditional ruler would be buried on November 30, 2023.

The Regent said: “You already know that your and our father, King Professor Theophilus Princewill, the Amanyanabo of Kalabari, has joined his ancestors.

“We came to tell you first hand, as tradition demands, that King Professor Theophilus Princewill, Amanyanabo of Kalabari will be laid to rest on November 30, 2023.

“We pray you to be available on November 30, 2023 at Buguma City, not just to grace the occasion, but to lead the funeral.”

Responding, Governor Fubara described the late King Princewill, as one of the leaders that can tell the truth at all times no matter whose ox is gored, saying his disposition was a symbol of true Ijaw.

The governor, who applauded the Central Working Committee for a job well done so far, called on Kalabari leaders to come together to ensure a successful transition for the late monarch.

He declared that he is a full-blooded Ijaw contrary to speculations that he is not a complete Ijaw.

In his vote of thanks, co-chairman of the committee, Chief David Briggs, prayed for the wrath of God against those troubling the Fubara-led administration in the state.

Briggs said: “We were received; we are going back happy. But we cast and bind those making troubles for the government. We cast and bind all there activities.”