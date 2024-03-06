Character Building Foundation Honours E.N.B Opurum,Ken Nwala, Csp Ekokinmoh Barr. Awortu & Others

Emeka Jilly Ejiowhor

The Character moulding foundation, C.M.F, undergoing the leadership of character Dr. Colony Kokoriko has presented awards to over thirteen Nigerians including His Eminence, His Grace E.N.B Oporum the Onyishi Etche of Etche land, HRH Eze Dr. Ken O Nwala Onyeshi Agwnru Ulakwo Umuselem, CSP Okunrinmet A. Ekokinmoh DPO Egi Police Division, Onelga, Rivers State, Mr. Ebikebina Okorotie FIPMD, Character Chief Dr. Christian Kokoriko President Gen. League of Character Club, Hon. Barr. Erastus Awortu Chairman Andoni L.G.A among others. The colourful award ceremony took place at the Police Officer’s Mess, Forces Avenue, Port Harcourt.

Presenting the award to each of the awardees Character Dr. Colony Kokoriko the president founder of CMF who noted that the award geared towards their various selfless services and contribution to humanities emphasized that the Character Moulding Foundation was all about human empathy, and rendering selfless service to humanity which is important because it allow them to understand the need of others and to help them in meaningful ways for crucial effectiveness as well as identify with the growth and impact of the society that brought about the CMF award, which is to give honour to whom honour is due.

She further disclosed that the CMF award was rooted at recognizing and celebrating those who exhibited exceptional character, integrity and compassion, according to her, “this award is giving to those who have gone above and beyond to serve and provide for others, also those who have showed unwavering commitment to doing the right things, it would be a way to honour those who have made a lasting, positive impact in the world through their actions.” She congratulated the awardees.

In a chat with Journalist during the award ceremony HRH Eze Dr. Ken Nwale the Onyeshi Agwuru Ulakwo/Umu Selem while appreciating the CMF for the honour done him and other of his collegues noted that the action taking to honour those who impact positively on the lives of others was in the right direction stressing that such would motivate them to do more for humanity.

He further stressed that he will ensure that there is justice fairness equity, peace, unity in his domain, in a chat with journalist CSP Akunrin met Akonkinoh the DPO Egi Police Division who expressed surprise about the award noted he had not expected the honour as that the dancer does not see his back while dancing, stressing that the award will motivate him to do more for the society.

CSP Ekekinmon while commending the CMF for honouring him dedicated the award to God. Similarly, in a chat with journalists, His Eminence E.N.B Opurum the Onyeshi Etche of Etche land, who spoked through his Son Prince Opurum, while expressing delight for the award expressed the need to mould character, assist the less privileged ensure integrity and move the country forward.

He commended the CMF for the award stressing that it will motivate him to do more. In a chat with Journalists at the ceremony Character Mr. Chukwuemeka Idike (GHS) the Chairman CMF award 2024 expressed the importance of moulding character in the society while describing it as a right thing. He stressed that it will go a long way in promoting those who have a good character and adviced the awardees not to relent in doing what is right.***