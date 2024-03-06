YOU HAVE A ROLE TO PLAY

Beauty David Nteugot

It is a serious and common belief that, if it is God’s will, it will surely come to pass. This is true. However, a purposeful look shows that the human has a role to play.

A will is, essentially, a wish. God’s will is His wish. Humans are involved in implementing God’s will, to a greater or lesser extent. It falls on mans entirely, to do God’s will. In that case, man becomes the one to do the will of God and therefore, God’s word. You are the one to do God’s will, do not wait for God. Jesus said “let your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. By whom will this will on earth be effected

God is waiting for you to effect it.

Remember, God said that, “The highest heavens belong to the Lord, but the earth, He has given to man. In essence, the implementation of God’s Will on earth is the duty of man oftentimes, God shows man His plan through His word for people for man to know his will As you study the word you learn of his will, it is from his will, you learn his principles.

This belief, that if it is God’s will, it will surely come to pass has made many to be lazy and ineffective, as they rather watch for things to happen.

In Biblical times, people, in carrying out the will of God, got involved with God and earned great favours. Solomon gave so much that God asked him; what do you want?

David pleased God so much that God asked him; how should I punish you?” when he sinned.

Abraham believes God so much that it was counted to him as righteousness. Was it not God’s wish to create the Garden of Eden for Adam and Eve to enjoy? How come they lost it. They lost because they could not follow his word his will; He what God wants.

You can’t keep opposing the will of God in your life and expect the will to be done. you must agree to the will – what God wants.

Apostle Paul fought God’s will for his life in ignorance but when God appeared to him he surcumed.

The word, (the will) is to guide you to do what God wants and get what he has promised all those who do his word.

The Bible says, whatever you bound here on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth to in heaven – you can’t fold your hands and expect God’s will to be done. By whom do you expect it to be done? The testator Jesus died necessarily and expect you to do according to what is written in the will you don’t expect him to come and do it for you.

If you do it according to how he states it, he empowers you to complete it.

Play your role, if a father leaves an inherence for his child and that child remains a child will he be put in charge of what the farther left for him? The answer is capital no.Rather he will be under the tutelage of servants and maids who will tell him what to do and how to do it until he is grown enough to handle the issues contained in the will and even the maids or servants. Growing up has a lot to do with you. You will have to learn, reason and understand, and ready to take responsibility for your actions. Nobody will do that for you , Nobody will grow up for you , if you are growing everyone will see it. If you are not growing every one will see and know it.

The three Hebrews boys said, “we are not careful to say, that even if our God do not save us we will not bow” and God appeared in the mist of the fire and the King who do not know Christ the anointed one saw Him as the fourth man in the fire.

When Jesus went to pray, the Bible says, that the sweat that came out of him was like blood at that point because of the pains of the cross. He almost deny the will but He finally said not my will but thy will be done and the Bible recorded that angels came to minister to him. It was when Jesus allowed the will of God to be done that angels ministered to him.

Do not wait to be spoon-fed. Take the initiative to play your part. For a wise woman builds her house; but with her own hands, a foolish woman tears hers down – Prov. 14:1.***