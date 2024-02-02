  PORT HARCOURT RING ROAD AND THE NEW FACE OF RIVERS STATE

FRANK ENEAWAJI OGWUONUONU

The Rivers state government has awarded the Ring-Road Project to Julius Berger Construction Firm. The road which is commonly called Port Harcourt Ring was flagged off by the former Rivers state Governor, Barr. Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike at the popular UTC junction in the heart of Port Harcourt city. The Port Harcourt Ring had been a long awaited dream of Rivers people.

Meanwhile, the governor of Rivers State, Sir, Siminalayi Fubara has vowed to complete the Project in record time. Well, in history, this is the biggest project by any administration, since the creation of Rivers State in 1967. The governor was delighted and was in high spirit to see the commencement of the project.

Sir, Siminalayi Fubara has urged Rivers residents to support the project to avoid delay. The Ring Road would also open up the Local Government Areas and encourage business activities. No doubt, the Port Harcourt Ring-Road would lead to rural development of Rivers State. Port Harcourt Ring-Road, indeed, would be a major booster by the administration.

Indeed, it was like a welcome party for the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike to Flagg off the Port Harcourt Ring-Road. According to tribuneonlineng.com, the former governor performed the Port Harcourt Ring-Road Flagg off ceremony estimated to cost N195 billion. This is as the former Governor boasted that the current Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara would out class his contemporary governors in delivering landmark projects under the current leadership dispensation in Nigeria.

Similarly, Wike, former governor of Rivers State, made the boast in Port Harcourt at the occasion of the ground breaking for the 50.1km Ring-Road to be constructed by the Fubara’s administration.

The dual carriage road project to be executed by Julius Berger, spans six Local Government Area with six flyovers and one river crossing bridge and was billed to be completed within 36 months.

It is expected to connect several rural communities, expand the landscape and verify the people of the state. According Wike, in 2007, 2008, the Ring-Road was midwife, when he was the Chief of staff Government House Port Harcourt, during the administration of Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Ameachi.

Furthermore, a man in one month in office has awarded a project of N195 billion and has paid N150 billion. Nigerians will be shocked when Governor Fubara will show you 100 days.

In the same vein, Governor Siminalayi Fubara solicited the co-operation of the communities to be affected by the project assuring payment of adequate compensations to deserving persons on the projects right of way.

The governor went further to say that “We did not just sign a contract, but we are paying for it , and we are here to commence the job”. It is just about linking communities, it is about the man who discovered the vision of the New Rivers, the vision to bring Rivers people together” the Governor stated.

Sir, Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers state, also reiterated his commitment to fully complete the Ring-Road because of its importance to the people and the state in general.

The importance of the road is not just connecting Eleme to Etche, Etche to Ikwere Local government areas but connecting our people”, the governor proclaimed.

Sir Fubara said that there is no meaningful development without road accessibility, and urged the various communities to co-operate with the contractor without sabotaging it. He also assured payment of determined compensations.

The Governor who was so excited that investors across various sectors are already excited and ready for derivable benefits. The Governor noted that the Port Harcourt Ring-Road, which will traverse six local government areas will be a legacy project that will decongest roads in the various localities within Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.

The Port Harcourt Ring-Road would give a new phase of life in Rivers state. And it will widen the scope of business activities in the state. The lofty project indeed, is timely considering the life span of the administration of Amapusenibo (Sir) Siminalayi Fubara. It is worthy of commendation and that is the more reason why the benefitting communities should be friendly with the constructing firm to finish the project, according to scheduled time. Again, community leaders and youth leaders should eschew any act capable of frustrating and truncating the Ring-Road project.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara should be given full support for the Ring-Road and other projects to be completed in time to change the face of Rivers State. No doubt, the Port Harcourt Ring-Road would give a new face to Rivers state, considering the huge kilometers the dual carriage way would cover. Therefore, let there be peace for the project to commence in earnest