Alloy Khenom

The chief (Hon.) Leesi Maol science quize competition among secondary schools in the four Ogoni Local Government areas in Rivers State kicked off on Friday, February 16, 2024 at Nortem-Bori Town hall in Khana L.G.A of the State. No fewer than 16 schools would feature in the concluding stage of the exercise planned to last for one week, with the grand finale expected on March 1, 2024 at the same venue.

At the kick off on February 16, participating schools namely BMGS Bori, CSS Uegwere-Boue, KENPOLY Secondary School and CSS Bori all in Khana LGA took the first jabs among themselves, before Bodo City Girls Secondary School, CSS B.Dere, CSS Bomu, CSS K. Dere and SPC Bodo from Gokana LGA climbed the stage for their turn.

KENPOLY and SPC, Bodo clinched the first position in their respective LGAs, even among tight and impressive contests, from their sister schools.

Actions for Tai and Eleme LGAs, would hold on Friday, February 23, 2024 at Capital TV and Ogoni TV studios along Ada George road Port Harcourt, so their results could not be obtained before press time.

Tagged, “Chief Leesi Maol Ogoni Secondary School Science quiz Competition” schools that secured the first position in each LGA shall slot it out for the top gong at the grand finale, for

N2million, while the runners-up would also smile home with mouth-watering prizes ranging from 200,000 and above.

The sponsor of the competition, Chief (Hon.) Leesi Maol breezed into the venue as the event progressed and was welcomed by almost ceaseless rounds of thunderous applauses from schools, organizers and observers.

An organizer, Comrade Ndume Green rolled the microphone to Chief Leesi Maol who joyfully announced that no participating school shall end the competition a loser, as they will each receive N100,000, among other bonuses.

According to him, a well-equipped modern science laboratory will be built in the school that emerges the overall winner in addition to the N2million prize money, while some schools would enjoy the courtesy of his GIOLEE International Oil Servicing Company as guests at its reputable laboratory complex.

Answering a question from this paper, Chief Leesi Maol thanked God for the wisdom, strength and protection to offer meaningful services to the society, particularly youth empowerment which includes payment of school fees and procurement of JAMB forms for over 578 students in Gokana LGA alone.

He exalted the role of scientists in the development of humanity, and pledged to support activities that encourage peace, unity and progress.

Our reporter observed that, the environment slated to host a mere quiz competition for students, was literally infested by uninvited persons and youth groups who voluntarily cheered him as the current Numero Un personnel in youth and education empowerment in Ogoniland.***