Gov Fubara Felicitates with Muslims on Ramadan

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has felicitated with the entire Muslim faithful on their solemn holy period of Ramadan in the State and country.

Ramadan, which begins today, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, marked by fasting from sunrise to sunset, prayers, and spiritual reflection, and will end on April 9.

While declaring today (10th March) the beginning of the 2024 Ramadan, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, had said that the declaration was based on the sighting of the moon in almost every part of the country earlier on Sunday, which is the 29th day of the Month of Sha’ban, and thereby signifies March 11 as the first day of Ramadan 1445.

Felicitating with them on this auspicious occasion, Governor Fubara said, “I congratulate the Sultan on the sighting of the moon, and urge the entire Muslim community to use the period of the fast and prayers to re-dedicate themselves to the teachings of Islam.

“I also task our Muslim brothers and sisters to use the month of Ramadan to pray against the spread of insecurity in the country, just as I admonish those in the State to take advantage of the peaceful atmosphere provided by the Government to pray for the success of our Administration.”

He reminded Muslims that Ramadan is a time for spiritual renewal, self-discipline, acts of kindness, and charity, and prayed that the month-long sacred period bring them closer to God, and strengthen their faith, while at the same time, bringing peace, joy and tranquility to the State and the Nation.

“I appeal to all Muslims to observe the fast with the ultimate fear of God, and also advise well-to-do individuals to generously support the less privileged with basic food stuffs during the Holy month of Ramadan,” he added.

The Governor assured residents of the State, including Muslims, of equal opportunities to excel in all their genuine and legitimate endeavours undertaken to support the Government in efforts to add value to the lives of the people and the. ***